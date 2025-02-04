Ruto discusses climate efforts, regionl security in a call with King Charles III

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – President William Ruto on Monday held a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, during which they discussed the ties between Kenya and the UK, climate conservation, and regional security.

President Ruto expressed appreciation for the strong and historic relationship between the two nations, emphasizing their shared commitment to environmental conservation, State House said on Monday.

“I had a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom. We discussed Kenya’s long-standing and close ties with the United Kingdom,” President Ruto stated.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their mutual dedication to nature and climate conservation, an area in which both nations have taken proactive steps to address global challenges.

“I am glad that Kenya and the United Kingdom share a passion for nature and climate conservation,” President Ruto stated.

Additionally, President Ruto and King Charles III discussed regional peace and security, with Kenya playing a crucial role in stabilizing the region.

The East African nation has been actively involved in diplomatic and peacekeeping efforts across the continent, including the security situation in Eastern DRC over which President Ruto will co-cahir a joint EAC-SADC Summit on Saturday.