Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto hosted King Charles III when he visited Kenya from October 31, 2023 to November 4, 2023/FILE/PCS

Africa

Ruto discusses climate efforts, regionl security in a call with King Charles III

President Ruto and King Charles III discussed regional peace and security, with Kenya playing a crucial role in stabilizing the region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – President William Ruto on Monday held a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, during which they discussed the ties between Kenya and the UK, climate conservation, and regional security.

President Ruto expressed appreciation for the strong and historic relationship between the two nations, emphasizing their shared commitment to environmental conservation, State House said on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I had a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom. We discussed Kenya’s long-standing and close ties with the United Kingdom,” President Ruto stated.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their mutual dedication to nature and climate conservation, an area in which both nations have taken proactive steps to address global challenges.

“I am glad that Kenya and the United Kingdom share a passion for nature and climate conservation,” President Ruto stated.

Additionally, President Ruto and King Charles III discussed regional peace and security, with Kenya playing a crucial role in stabilizing the region.

The East African nation has been actively involved in diplomatic and peacekeeping efforts across the continent, including the security situation in Eastern DRC over which President Ruto will co-cahir a joint EAC-SADC Summit on Saturday.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EAC

Ruto, Mnangagwa to co-chair Joint Summit on DRC in Dar es Salaam

The much-anticipated Joint Summit comes amid heightened tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa over M23's advancements in eastern DRC, with Tshisekedi accusing Kagame of supporting...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 chiefs kidnapped by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera

Authorities reported that the administrators were traveling to Elwak when they were ambushed and abducted by the militants between Bamba Owla and Ires Suki.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki says govt on course to eradicate banditry and cattle rustling

Kindiki stated that the government will step up  the ongoing efforts towards supporting security agencies to ensure lasting peace in affected regions.

17 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki urges fairness in Ruto’s performance assessment, says govt on track to deliver pledges

President Ruto has come under heavy criticism for failing to fulfil his campaign pledges, which include providing jobs for the youth, setting up manufacturing...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kiage-led tribunal asks Ruto to retain Justice Kullow following probe

While acknowledging delays in delivering rulings on some of the instances listed, the tribunal stated that Justice Kullow had provided a satisfactory explanation with...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Present agenda in Cabinet or quit: Duale dares Muturi on abductions

Duale claimed that the previous regime killed thousands of people and that the families of victims would "fill the entire Uhuru Park".

23 hours ago

Headlines

“Karen is a Crime Scene,” Gachagua claims as Kindiki escalates Mt Kenya supremacy battle

In Gachagua's view, Kindiki’s use of the residence amounts to turning it into an "arena for advancing selfish political agendas.

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

11-Year-Old Alice Wanjiru Mubia Leads the Charge in Conservation On World Wetlands Day

Alice is proving that no action is too small when it comes to protecting the planet—having already planted over 20,000 trees in her short...

2 days ago