President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working with the new AUC leadership/PCS/FILE

Africa

Ruto commits to advancing Africa’s agenda after AUC loss

President Ruto congratulated Youssouf and assured him of Kenya’s full support during his tenure.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — President William Ruto has emphasized that the election of the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, which saw Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emerge victorious, was not about individual candidates or national interests but about shaping the continent’s future.

Youssouf secured the position after obtaining the required two-thirds majority with 33 votes in the seventh round of voting on Saturday.

His victory came after Kenya’s Raila Odinga was eliminated in the sixth round, where he garnered 22 votes against Youssouf’s 26, with one abstention.

“This election was not about individuals or nations; it was about Africa’s future. That future remains bright, and together, we will continue working for a united, prosperous, and influential Africa on the global stage,” Ruto said.

In his first statement following Kenya’s loss, Ruto congratulated Youssouf and assured him of Kenya’s full support during his tenure.

“While the outcome of this election did not favor Kenya’s candidate, I wish to convey my deepest gratitude to the entire leadership of our great continent. Thank you for considering the Right Honourable Raila Odinga’s vision and priorities for the African Union and for giving him the opportunity to share his passion for the continent’s transformation,” Ruto stated.

He also extended his congratulations to Algeria’s Selma Haddadi, who was elected Deputy Chairperson, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to working with the new AUC leadership.

“To Their Excellencies Mahmoud Youssouf and Selma Haddadi, the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, I extend my sincere congratulations. You have the trust of the AU Assembly, and Kenya pledges its full support as you steer the African Union Commission to the next level,” he added.

Raila concedes

Following his elimination, Odinga conceded defeat and thanked his supporters, emphasizing the need to uphold democratic values in Africa.

“I had offered myself as a candidate. Over the last few months, I have traveled across the continent, engaging with different leaders and canvassing for their votes. Today, they have expressed their will,” Odinga said.

“As it is, we did not succeed. We must strengthen democracy on the African continent, and I am therefore conceding defeat. I want us to use this as an example of how to reinforce democratic values across Africa.”

Odinga congratulated Youssouf and wished him success in his new role.

“I want to wish my competitor, Ali Youssouf, all the best and success in his new role. I also want to thank all the member states who voted for me—and those who did not—because, in doing so, they exercised their democratic rights. This is how democracy should work,” he added.

The outcome marks Kenya’s second unsuccessful attempt to secure the AUC chairmanship, following Amina Mohamed’s loss to Chad’s Moussa Faki in 2017.

