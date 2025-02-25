Ruto cautions squatters against invading private, govt land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – President William Ruto has vowed to take action against individuals illegally invading private or government land in the hope of receiving compensation.

He emphasized that the government will only purchase land from absentee landlords to resettle genuine squatters.

Speaking in Kwale on Tuesday, Ruto directed security agencies to protect both private and public property, ensuring that no one unlawfully occupies another person’s land. He stressed that such invasions are unconstitutional.

“We will not allow individuals to invade other people’s property under the assumption that the government will buy the land for them as squatter settlements,” Ruto said.

“We are only considering squatters who are already occupying certain parcels of land, and no Kenyan will [be] allowed to seize another person’s property,” he said.

Absentee landlords

The President reiterated that the government’s plan to purchase land from absentee landlords and resettle squatters at the Coast aims to resolve historical land disputes that have long denied communities the socio-economic benefits of land ownership.

He instructed the Ministries of Interior and Lands to enforce law and order to safeguard property rights for all Kenyans.

“We are addressing the issue of absentee landlords for those who are already squatters. I have directed the Ministries of Lands and Interior to ensure that law and order [are] upheld to protect property for all Kenyans,” he stated.

This follows Ruto’s announcement on February 21 that the government will acquire land from absentee landlords to resettle squatters in the region.

The President tasked Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands), Hassan Joho (Mining), and Salim Mvurya (Sports) with identifying and vetting genuine absentee landlords for compensation.

Speaking during the funeral of Kingi’s father, Mzee Kingi Mwaruwa Mkweha, in Kamale, Magarini Constituency, Kilifi County, Ruto said the government has made financial provisions to pay absentee landlords.

He described the initiative as a crucial step toward resolving long-standing land issues in the region, which have left thousands without legal ownership documents.

“This will not be completed in one or two years, but we are committed to largely resolving the squatter problem at the Coast,” Ruto assured.

Additionally, he informed squatters in Kilifi that the government is working to resolve ownership disputes over African Development Corporation (ADC) land in Magarini and promised to issue title deeds later this year.