President Ruto spoke during his annual News Year address to heads of mission and international organizations at State House Nairobi/PCS

Africa

Ruto calls for predictable financing of peace initiatives

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – President William Ruto has called for the establishment of a structured and predictable mechanism to fund peace initiatives in the region.

Speaking during his annual News Year address to heads of mission and international organizations, President Ruto emphasized that peace efforts often falter due to financial unpredictability, leading to dangerous delays that create power vacuums and fuel violence.

Ruto warned that inconsistent financing risks exacerbating conflicts in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where Congolese forces and allied troops are battling the M23 rebels.

To address this challenge, he urged states and international organizations to collaborate in securing adequate resources for effective peacebuilding.

“To prevent this, we must establish a structured and predictable mechanism for funding peace initiatives,” Ruto said.

“I urge states and international organizations to work together to guarantee adequate resources for effective peacebuilding.”

EAC-SADC response

Ruto said a joint meeting of East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) ministers will create a Joint Technical Team under the two regional secretariats.

He noted that the team would develop a coordinated strategy for financing peace initiatives, ensuring accountability, and mobilizing support from partners.

“A structured approach to funding and international engagement is essential to sustaining the EAC-SADC peace initiative in the DRC,” he added.

Beyond the DRC, President Ruto reiterated Kenya’s commitment to peace and security efforts across the continent.

He highlighted Kenya’s involvement in peace efforts, including the Tumaini Initiative, which seeks to foster dialogue and reconciliation in South Sudan, as well as its contribution to stabilizing Somalia.

He also noted Kenya’s engagement in Sudan, where he recently held discussions with Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq Youssif to address the ongoing crisis, calling it the next frontier for regional peace efforts.

Ruto further highlighted Kenya’s role in global security through its participation in the Multi-National Security Support Initiative in Haiti.

President Ruto stressed that Kenya remains committed to pan-African solidarity and broader global stability efforts.

“I invite the diplomatic community to encourage their governments to join us in these vital humanitarian and multilateral efforts,” he stated.

He reaffirmed that peace and security remain central to Kenya’s vision for a stable and prosperous region.

“Over the years, we have played a key role in mediating conflicts and addressing some of the most complex security challenges in the region. Kenya remains a reliable partner in regional and international peace and security efforts,” he said.

