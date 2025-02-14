Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto backs African Credit Rating Agency to counter biased global ratings

President Ruto criticized Western-affiliated rating agencies for their negative portrayal of Africa’s risk factors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – President William Ruto has thrown his weight behind the establishment of the African Credit Rating Agency (AFCRA) to challenge global rating agencies accused of inflating borrowing costs for African nations.

Speaking at a High-Level Presidential Breakfast Dialogue on the Establishment of the Africa Credit Rating Agency in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Ruto criticized Western-affiliated rating agencies for their negative portrayal of Africa’s risk factors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He argued that these assessments have effectively sidelined the continent from financial opportunities worth an estimated $75 billion (Sh9.7 trillion).

“Africa will no longer accept to be misjudged by the scales of global credit rating agencies that overlook our reality,” he said.

“By relying on flawed models, outdated assumptions, and systemic bias, these agencies have painted an unfair picture of our economies, leading to distorted ratings, exaggerated risks, and unjustifiably high borrowing costs.”

The push for AFCRA forms part of broader African Union (AU) reforms spearheaded by President Ruto.

According to the head of state, a homegrown credit rating agency backed by accurate and credible data will better reflect Africa’s economic realities and unlock crucial funding for development programs.

Currently, Africa lacks an independent credit rating agency, leaving nations reliant on assessments from global entities such as Moody’s, Standard and Poor’s, and Fitch Group.

The 2022 acquisition of GCR Ratings, formerly Africa’s largest rating agency,by Moody’s further cemented the continent’s dependence on foreign evaluators.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2 foreigners among four suspects arrested in sting operation targeting fake university

According to the DCI, the suspects were arrested at the fake institution temporarily accommodated at the White Sands Hotel, in Mombasa.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

AIDS care agency urges urgent condom access reforms amid declining donor support

A 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and additional import duties increase the cost of condoms, making them less affordable.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says Raila fit for the AUC position

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 14- Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed his confidence in Kenya’s candidate for the Africa Union Chairmanship position Raila Odinga...

2 hours ago

Africa

SADC seeks support for Madagascar’s candidate ahead of AUC elections

SADC’s Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi, confirmed Madagascar’s formal request for regional support, emphasizing that Richard Randriamandrato remains the only candidate from the bloc.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Western MPs throw weight behind Wetangula, vow to quash impeachment calls

Led by Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe, they alleged that the recent publications against Wetangula have been sponsored by detractors keen on assassinating...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula denies parliament sponsored 100 MPs’ Trip to Addis Ababa in suport of Raila

Wetangula clarified that he has received around 40 notifications from members intending to travel in line with parliamentary standing orders.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Addis Ababa for 38th AU Summit ahead of AUC chair elections

The summit themed "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” will focus on discussions on reparatory justice, addressing historical injustices, and...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen promises decisive war on drug traffickers

The Interior CS vowed that the government would spare no effort in bringing perpetrators to justice.

24 hours ago