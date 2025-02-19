Rights Groups to March in Nairobi, Demand Release of Uganda’s Kizza Besigye

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Human rights organizations led by Amnesty International have announced a planned march to the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi and the National Assembly on Friday to present a petition demanding justice for detained Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused.

The march comes in response to the Ugandan government’s failure to comply with a Supreme Court ruling that ordered the release of Besigye, Hajj Obeid Lutale, and lawyer Eron Kiiza, who were unlawfully detained last month.

“We condemn the militarization of justice in Uganda and the escalating government repression ahead of the 2026 general elections. We call for the immediate release of Kizza Besigye, Hajj Obeid Lutale, Eron Kiiza, and others unlawfully detained,” the rights groups said in a joint statement.

The organizations also criticized the conviction of Kiiza by Uganda’s General Court Martial, where he was sentenced to nine months in prison for “contempt of court.” They termed it a blatant attack on legal professionals representing government critics.

Concerns over Besigye’s deteriorating health continue to grow after opposition leader Bobi Wine and human rights activists were denied access to visit him in prison on Monday. Wine told reporters that prison officers refused to allow them to see Besigye, saying he was too weak.

“This man is actually dying. Dr. Besigye is in a terrible state. He cannot leave his bed,” Wine said, calling for his immediate release.

He added that Besigye’s co-accused, Obed Lutale, told them that the opposition leader had collapsed earlier in the morning as prison staff attempted to move him.

Despite mounting pressure, the Ugandan government has insisted that Besigye’s military trial will proceed, with President Yoweri Museveni dismissing the Supreme Court ruling as “a wrong decision” and vowing to challenge it.

However, on Sunday, Uganda’s Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi said he had visited Besigye in prison, along with his doctors, and urged him to end his hunger strike while the government worked to transfer his case from the military court to a civilian court.

Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, questioned the visit, calling it “highly suspicious.”

“As a government minister, you are not a concerned visitor—you are his captor,” Byanyima, who is also the director of the UN’s HIV/AIDS programme, posted on X.

“We will hold you and your government fully accountable for any harm that comes to him,” she added.

On Sunday night, an opposition lawmaker said Besigye had been taken to a clinic in a Kampala suburb under heavy security.

The 68-year-old politician, a former ally of Museveni and once his personal doctor, was charged in a military court with illegal possession of a firearm, threatening national security, and treason—a charge that carries the death penalty. He denies the accusations.

Besigye, who has been less politically active in recent years and did not contest the 2021 presidential election, has long accused the government of political persecution.

On Friday, he appeared frail while attending a court hearing in a separate case. The Uganda Medical Association has since called for his “immediate release” on health grounds.

Steven Mbugua, a council member of the Law Society of Kenya, condemned Uganda’s continued defiance of court orders.

“Eighteen days have passed since the Supreme Court of Uganda ruled on January 31, 2025, that the trial of civilians in military courts is unconstitutional. Yet, the Ugandan authorities continue to arbitrarily detain them,” he said.

Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai called for solidarity across borders to resist illegal detentions.

“Leaders must understand that being in the opposition is not a crime. Abductions, illegal renditions, and detention must be challenged by all of us,” she said.

Commonwealth Secretary Patricia Scotland also raised concerns over Besigye’s condition, saying his continued detention undermines Uganda’s rule of law.

“We are deeply troubled by the continued detention of Dr. Kizza Besigye, Hajj Obeid Lutale, and Eron Kiiza, which violates Uganda’s Supreme Court ruling. The reports about Dr. Besigye’s health are alarming, and we urge Ugandan authorities to ensure he receives proper medical care,” she stated.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) also condemned Uganda’s treatment of Besigye, noting that the government has denied him access to healthcare despite his medical background.

“The Ugandan leadership must immediately respect the rights of Besigye and all political prisoners, grant them bail, and ensure their release,” KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said.

The rights organizations are calling on Kenyans and the international community to join the march on February 21 to demand the release of all unlawfully detained individuals.

“We invite all Kenyans and people of goodwill to march with us to the Ugandan High Commission in Nairobi and the National Assembly to present this petition for justice,” the statement read.

There have been increasing calls from Besigye’s family, opposition figures, and human rights groups for his release on medical grounds.