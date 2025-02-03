Revenue Allocation, Accountability key agenda in Naivasha Senate retreat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – Senators are set to converge in Naivasha for a three day retreat to deliberate on revenue allocation and accountability before they resume sittings next week.

The retreat which will be opened officially by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi will revolve around priority areas for Senate intervention to strengthen County Governance and Service delivery.

The retreat, themed “Shaping the Senate’s Legacy: Reflections, Strategies and the Path Forward,” will bring together Senators and key stakeholders to evaluate the Senate’s performance.

The retreat will also provide an opportunity for Senators to be briefed on the proposed Fourth Basis for Revenue Sharing Among County Governments for the financial years 2025/2026 to 2029/2030.

The proposal has already sparked divergent views among Senators and Governors with a section of them opposing the proposal.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation led by Chairperson CPA Mary Wanyonyi will be present to offer insights and respond to concerns.

Additionally, the retreat will assess the effectiveness of Senate Committees identifying both successes and obstacles they have encountered giving suggestions on encountering the challenges.

As the institution tasked with protecting Devolution, the Senate will also deliberate on pressing issues affecting Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations.

Lawmakers will discuss the implementation of the Senate’s oversight role and consider proposed Constitutional amendments aimed at entrenching oversight funds into the Constitution.

These funds are expected to enhance the Senate’s ability to monitor and ensure accountability in County Governments.

On Thursday, February 6, the discussions will shift to accountability and oversight of public resources. This session will draw from experiences of the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee (CPIC) and the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), chaired by Senators Moses Kajwang’ (Homabay) and Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga) respectively.

The Auditor General Nancy Gathungu and the Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o will participate in these discussions.

They are expected to share their perspectives on the state of financial accountability in County governments and explore ways to enhance the Senate’s oversight function.

The retreat will also tackle critical issues in the health sector, a matter of great national concern at the moment.

Senators will engage in an in-depth discussion on the implementation of health laws, examining successes, challenges and areas requiring urgent intervention.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Mulongo Barasa is scheduled to brief the lawmakers on the state of the health sector and engage in discussions on necessary reforms.

