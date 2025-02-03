Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cyril Ramaphosa

Africa

Ramaphosa Hits Back at Trump Over Funding Threats, Defends Land Reform Policy

He clarified that aside from PEPFAR funding, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIV/AIDS program, no significant US aid is provided to the country.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 3 – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at US President Donald Trump over threats to cut funding due to allegations of land confiscation and mistreatment of certain groups, urging him to stop interfering in South Africa’s affairs.

Trump had earlier announced plans to cut all future funding to South Africa, claiming that the country was confiscating land and “treating certain classes of people very badly.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Ramaphosa clarified that aside from PEPFAR funding, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIV/AIDS program, no significant US aid is provided to the country.

However, he emphasized that the US remains a key political and trade partner for South Africa and expressed hope for constructive discussions with Trump on land reform and other bilateral issues.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy, deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice, and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” Ramaphosa asserted.

He added that South Africa, like the United States and other nations, has long-established expropriation laws that balance public land use with the protection of property rights. Ramaphosa expressed confidence that further discussions with Trump would lead to a clearer understanding on these matters.

The clash follows Trump’s statement on Sunday on Truth Social, where he declared: “I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed.”

In a briefing, President William Ruto of Kenya also condemned South Africa’s actions, labeling them as “terrible.”

Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law in January, which allows land to be seized without compensation in certain circumstances. Land ownership remains a contentious issue in South Africa, with ongoing calls for the government to address past racial injustices through land reform.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

South African troops are dying in the DRC: why they’re there and what’s going wrong

Many questions have been asked about whether South African troops on the mission forces are adequately trained and equipped. Critics claim this deployment is...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

China’s Deep Seek: A Wake-Up Call for U.S. Innovation

While the U.S. grapples with bureaucratic gridlock and political divisions, China’s state-led yet agile approach to innovation has proven highly effective. Reports indicate that...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

The Battle for Global Waterways: Trump’s Bid to Counter China’s Influence

His assertion—"We didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we’re taking it back"—signals Washington’s unease over China’s expanding influence in...

22 hours ago

World

Trump imposes tariffs but Canada and Mexico hit back

A tariff is a domestic tax levied on goods as they enter the country, proportional to the value of the import. They are a...

1 day ago

Africa

DR Congo rebels vow to march all the way to capital

Reports say the Rwanda-backed rebels are currently advancing towards Bukavu, the second-biggest city in the mineral-rich east, despite international calls for a ceasefire.

3 days ago

Africa

Kagame confronts Ramaphosa for branding RDF a ‘militia’

Responding to Ramaphosa's assessment of the situation in Eastern DRC, where South African forces are deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community...

4 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to HIV Treatment Amid Global Funding Cuts

President Donald Trump announced pulling the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the suspension of global health aid, including funding from the...

5 days ago

World

Trump offers millions of federal workers eight months pay to resign

The Trump administration expects up to 10% of employees to accept the offer, or around 200,000 of the more than two million workers the...

5 days ago