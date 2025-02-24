Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Mombasa on February 24, 2025.

Top stories

Raila to Consult ODM, Supporters On Next Move After Losing AU job

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Kenya, with leaders realigning their strategies ahead of future elections. Odinga’s decision to vie for the AUC chairmanship had fueled speculation about his long-term political ambitions, and his next move is expected to shape the country’s political landscape significantly.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 Azimio leader Raila Odinga has announced plans to consult his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and supporters before determining his next course of action following his unsuccessful bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Speaking in Mombasa for the first time since his return to the country, Odinga expressed gratitude for the support he received during his campaign and reaffirmed his commitment to political engagement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am back home, and I am going to meet with my supporters to consult widely going forward,” he said at a meeting with President William Ruto at State House Mombasa, in what has been interpreted as plans to form a possible pact ahead of the 2027 elections. “In due course, we are going to announce our way forward.”

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Kenya, with leaders realigning their strategies ahead of future elections. Odinga’s decision to vie for the AUC chairmanship had fueled speculation about his long-term political ambitions, and his next move is expected to shape the country’s political landscape significantly.

In the AUC contest, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf secured victory with the required two-thirds majority, garnering 33 votes in the seventh round of voting.

Odinga, who led in the initial rounds, was eliminated in the sixth round after obtaining 22 votes against Youssouf’s 26, with one abstention.

Following the February 15 vote, Odinga conceded defeat and congratulated Youssouf, emphasizing the need to strengthen democratic values across the African continent.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has commended Kenyans for their unity of purpose and support for Odinga’s AUC bid, describing his campaign as one that inspired hope and passion across Africa.

He praised Odinga for representing Kenya with dignity and resilience throughout the campaign, saying he demonstrated true statesmanship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Honourable Raila Odinga put forth a formidable and serious candidature across the continent. He was available for all the appointments, and his campaigns united our country,” Ruto said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

CS Wandayi Calls Out ‘Vultures’ Clinging to Raila for Political Survival

His loss in the AUC race has reignited speculation about his future in local politics, with key allies closely watching his next steps.

13 minutes ago

County News

Gachagua Accuses Ruto of Plotting to Remove CJ Koome, vows protests

Since his removal from office, Gachagua has become a vocal critic of the Ruto administration, frequently challenging government policies and decisions.

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sifuna marks 7-years as ODM Sec-Gen amid ouster plot over stance against Ruto’s re-election bid

The first-term legislator, who is currently facing threats of being ousted from this crucial post, attributed his success to the principles set by the...

1 day ago

Top stories

First Lady Rachel Ruto Calls for Greater Support to Empower Girls Amid Poverty and Climate Challenges

She also urged learning institutions to support the Girl Guides movement in tackling key challenges such as climate change and food insecurity. Citing the...

1 day ago

County News

Raila’s AU Loss Deepens ODM Rift as Party Warns of Rebellion Against Ruto

The party is facing deep internal divisions, which appear to have widened following party leader Raila Odinga's recent loss in the African Union Commission...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei roots for PM post to reward Raila after AUC flop

Cherargei emphasized that Raila's wealth of leadership and experience should be harnessed by the government.

1 week ago

Africa

Gachagua hails Raila’s AUC loss as Kenya’s gain citing ‘unfinished business’

In an veiled jab at his newfound alliance with President William Ruto, Gchagua said Odinga’s loss should not be seen as a defeat but...

February 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Salasya blames Raila’s loss to betrayal of the youth

Salasya argued that despite government efforts to dismiss youth voices on social media criticizing Raila’s bid, African leaders "saw the truth".

February 16, 2025