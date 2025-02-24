Raila to Consult ODM, Supporters On Next Move After Losing AU job

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24– Azimio leader Raila Odinga has announced plans to consult his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and supporters before determining his next course of action following his unsuccessful bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Speaking in Mombasa for the first time since his return to the country, Odinga expressed gratitude for the support he received during his campaign and reaffirmed his commitment to political engagement.

“I am back home, and I am going to meet with my supporters to consult widely going forward,” he said at a meeting with President William Ruto at State House Mombasa, in what has been interpreted as plans to form a possible pact ahead of the 2027 elections. “In due course, we are going to announce our way forward.”

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Kenya, with leaders realigning their strategies ahead of future elections. Odinga’s decision to vie for the AUC chairmanship had fueled speculation about his long-term political ambitions, and his next move is expected to shape the country’s political landscape significantly.

In the AUC contest, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf secured victory with the required two-thirds majority, garnering 33 votes in the seventh round of voting.

Odinga, who led in the initial rounds, was eliminated in the sixth round after obtaining 22 votes against Youssouf’s 26, with one abstention.

Following the February 15 vote, Odinga conceded defeat and congratulated Youssouf, emphasizing the need to strengthen democratic values across the African continent.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has commended Kenyans for their unity of purpose and support for Odinga’s AUC bid, describing his campaign as one that inspired hope and passion across Africa.

He praised Odinga for representing Kenya with dignity and resilience throughout the campaign, saying he demonstrated true statesmanship.

“Honourable Raila Odinga put forth a formidable and serious candidature across the continent. He was available for all the appointments, and his campaigns united our country,” Ruto said.