Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (right) with Azimio leader Raila Odinga (left)/FILE

County News

Raila sparks speculation of endorsing Sakaja’s second term

ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Makadara MP who is also the ODM Nairobi chairperson George Aladwa had earlier advised him to ditch the ruling UDA party in favour of ODM, which enjoys the highest support in Nairobi County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sajaka chances of securing a second term received a significant boost after ODM Leader Raila Odinga appeared to endorse him.

Speaking during a prayer service to seek divine intervention before he travels to Ethiopia to participate in the African Union Commission Chairperson seat, Raila said he wanted the leadership in Nairobi to support Sakaja as he works to deliver on his mandate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“As I head off to Addis, I want Nairobi to remain firm and united. So that, my man here, can be focused and execute his mandate efficiently,” Raila said amid cheers.

Sakaja had earlier given his strongest indicator that he might defend the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat on Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement Party when the next general election is held.

” I want to say that the signs of rainfall are heavy clouds and whoever has eyes should not be reminded to read the signs. In the next two week, I am going to be meet with ODM Women and respective branch chairmen so that they can say we are together in this,” said Sakaja

ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Makadara MP who is also the ODM Nairobi chairperson George Aladwa had earlier advised him to ditch the ruling UDA party in favour of ODM, which enjoys the highest support in Nairobi County.

“I want to thank in a special way our governor of Nairobi for standing with our party yet he is not a member. I am kindly pleading with him to leave UDA and join ODM so that we walk together,” said Aladwa.

Governor Wanga added that, “I want to urge Governor Sakaja to seriously consider what Aladwa has said. I have seen how the two of you have mobilised to make this event a success.”

The move is sure to spark sharp divisions in the Orange Party, where Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi have declared their intention to challenge Sakaja in 2027.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Babu has often criticized Sakaja’s leadership, accusing him of poor governance and urging ODM not to back him.

By Ibros Bin Hilowle

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUC RACE 2025

Raila promises to accept outcome of AUC vote

If successful, he will succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki and assume the esteemed role of steering Africa’s development agenda.

2 hours ago

County News

Ruto mourns passing of Mzee Mwaruwa Kingi, father to Senate Speaker

In a deeply personal tribute, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi reminisced about a joyful moment he shared with his father during the last Christmas holiday:

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National security vs equal rights: Leaders clash over Ruto’s ID policy

While some have hailed the decision ending vetting required for issuance of identification documents to residents of Northern Kenya as a step toward equality,...

4 hours ago

Africa

Ruto calls for predictable financing of peace initiatives

Ruto warned that inconsistent financing risks exacerbating conflicts in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where Congolese forces and allied troops...

6 hours ago

Africa

Ruto seeks international support for merged Nairobi-Luanda Process

The President emphasized that a structured approach to funding and international engagement is essential to sustaining the EAC-SADC peace initiative in the DRC.

7 hours ago

AUC RACE 2027

ODM to hold special prayers for Raila ahead of AU Commission Polls

Raila seeks to become the next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) and will require the support of two-thirds of the 55 AU...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya criticizes ID vetting scrap in Northeastern, cites security risks

Natembeya, a former security expert and Rift Valley regional commander, described the move as ill-advised, emphasizing its potential diplomatic and national security repercussions.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Sam Nujoma as a courageous and visionary leader

President Ruto assured that Kenya stands in solidarity with the people of Namibia in mourning the passing away of their founding President Dr Sam...

1 day ago