Raila sparks speculation of endorsing Sakaja’s second term

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sajaka chances of securing a second term received a significant boost after ODM Leader Raila Odinga appeared to endorse him.

Speaking during a prayer service to seek divine intervention before he travels to Ethiopia to participate in the African Union Commission Chairperson seat, Raila said he wanted the leadership in Nairobi to support Sakaja as he works to deliver on his mandate.

“As I head off to Addis, I want Nairobi to remain firm and united. So that, my man here, can be focused and execute his mandate efficiently,” Raila said amid cheers.

Sakaja had earlier given his strongest indicator that he might defend the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat on Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement Party when the next general election is held.

” I want to say that the signs of rainfall are heavy clouds and whoever has eyes should not be reminded to read the signs. In the next two week, I am going to be meet with ODM Women and respective branch chairmen so that they can say we are together in this,” said Sakaja

ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Makadara MP who is also the ODM Nairobi chairperson George Aladwa had earlier advised him to ditch the ruling UDA party in favour of ODM, which enjoys the highest support in Nairobi County.

“I want to thank in a special way our governor of Nairobi for standing with our party yet he is not a member. I am kindly pleading with him to leave UDA and join ODM so that we walk together,” said Aladwa.

Governor Wanga added that, “I want to urge Governor Sakaja to seriously consider what Aladwa has said. I have seen how the two of you have mobilised to make this event a success.”

The move is sure to spark sharp divisions in the Orange Party, where Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi have declared their intention to challenge Sakaja in 2027.

Babu has often criticized Sakaja’s leadership, accusing him of poor governance and urging ODM not to back him.

By Ibros Bin Hilowle