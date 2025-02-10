Raila promises to accept outcome of AUC vote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson seat has promised to accept the election outcome, win or lose, emphasizing that Kenya will have made a statement regardless of the result.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service organized for him by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Women’s Chapter ahead of the polls, Raila Odinga expressed confidence in his chances while urging his supporters to remain calm.

He affirmed that he would graciously return home if he does not win the election.

“By God’s grace, I know I shall win. If we succeed, we shall be winners; if we lose, we shall still be winners,” Raila said.

Raila is vying for the AUC chairmanship, with the election set to take place on February 15 during the Ordinary Session of the Heads of State meeting in Addis Ababa.

To secure victory, he will need the support of two-thirds of the 55 AU member states, translating to at least 33 votes.

Raila is competing for the position alongside Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato.

If successful, he will succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki and assume the esteemed role of steering Africa’s development agenda.