NATIONAL NEWS

Raila pledges to support private sector should he succeed in AUC bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reiterated his commitment to supporting private investors in expanding their businesses across Africa if elected as the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

During an unscheduled visit to Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall in Eastleigh, Nairobi, Raila highlighted the immense opportunities available for private sector players across the continent. He emphasized that strengthening private investments is key to economic growth and job creation.

The BBS Mall, one of East Africa’s largest shopping centers, spans seven acres and accommodates over 1,500 retail outlets offering diverse products, including fashion, electronics, and household essentials.

Impressed by the scale of the project, Raila noted that such developments contribute significantly to employment and enhance Kenya’s competitiveness in the global market.

“These kinds of projects play a vital role in addressing youth unemployment and fostering economic progress,” he said.

Raila was accompanied by Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan, Eastleigh North MCA Ahmad Dabar, and other dignitaries. They were hosted by BBS Chairperson Abdiweli Mohamed Hassan.

Drawing comparisons to major global cities, Odinga pointed out that Kenya has the potential to develop world-class commercial hubs.

“If we can replicate developments like this, why should we look to Dubai? Nairobi can transform into a global business hub,” he remarked.

As part of his vision for Africa, Raila underscored the need to harness the continent’s vast resources, youthful population, and strategic position to attract private sector investments in infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing.

Noting that other leaders, including President William Ruto and Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, have previously visited the mall, Raila acknowledged its role as a significant economic landmark in the region.

Confident about his chances in the upcoming AUC elections, Raila expressed optimism about securing widespread support.

“Our campaign has been extensive, and we are confident that we have the numbers needed to win,” he stated.

