Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Raila Has Options if AUC Bid Falls Through, Allies Say

“He has many bullets left,” Orengo said, implying that the seasoned politician remains a force to reckon with.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may have multiple political paths to consider if his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship does not go as planned.

His close ally, Siaya Governor James Orengo, has hinted that Raila’s political journey is far from over, regardless of the election’s outcome.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during a prayer session at the Power of Jesus Christ Around the World Church in Kisumu, Orengo assured supporters that Raila still has many options. “He has many bullets left,” Orengo said, implying that the seasoned politician remains a force to reckon with.

The remarks came just a day after Raila himself sought to reassure his supporters, stating that no matter what happens, he will always have a “home to go to.” Many saw this as a signal of his enduring political relevance and resilience.

The prayer gathering, attended by religious leaders, local politicians, and community elders, underscored the region’s strong backing for Raila’s candidacy. Apostle Ogonyo Ngede, who led a group of more than 30 bishops and pastors, prayed for divine guidance and favor for Raila as he approached the final vote..

“Lord, grant him wisdom, strength, and courage to carry out this monumental task,” Ngede prayed.
Meanwhile, Raila has wrapped up his campaign tour with a diplomatic visit to Burundi before heading to Ethiopia for the final vote. In a statement posted on his Facebook page on February 12, 2025, he expressed gratitude after meeting with Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye in Bujumbura.

“I concluded my campaign visits today in Bujumbura, Burundi. I thank H.E. President Évariste Ndayishimiye for honoring me with a warm reception,” Raila said.
He also took a moment to appreciate his supporters as he prepared for the decisive vote in Addis Ababa.
“I will be heading to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the final stretch, and I thank you all for your unwavering support and prayers throughout my journey as a candidate for the African Union Commission Chairmanship,” he added.

Despite the unpredictability of high-stakes political contests, Orengo remained confident in Raila’s chances. “We believe Raila is the right leader for Africa at this time, and we trust that he will succeed in this race,” he said.

Several leaders attended the Kisumu prayer session, including Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga, and members of the Kisumu County Assembly, led by Majority Leader Seth Kanga. They emphasized Raila’s long-standing commitment to leadership, unity, and progress, both in Kenya and across Africa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Luo Council of Elders Chair Mzee Odungi Randa also blessed Raila’s journey, invoking ancestral guidance. “Raila, you are a man of vision, wisdom, and sacrifice. May the ancestors guide you as you embark on this journey. We are with you and believe your leadership will bring change not only to Kenya but to all of Africa,” he said.

Young leaders and activists echoed similar sentiments, praising Raila’s leadership and his role in youth empowerment. Political activist Bob Onyango, known as “CEO,” emphasized Raila’s impact on the younger generation.

“Raila has always believed in the potential of the youth. As Prime Minister, he created opportunities that many had never imagined. His leadership inspires hope and progress, not just for Kenya, but for Africa as a whole,” Onyango said.

The event ended with a collective call for prayers and support as Raila’s campaign entered its final stage. While the outcome remains uncertain, one thing was clear—his influence and political legacy remain strong, with allies signaling that his journey, regardless of the AUC vote, is far from over.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Mudavadi Leads Final Push for Raila’s AU Bid in Addis

During the visit to Addis, Mudavadi will attend African Union’s (AU) 46th Session of the Executive Council to be held on 12th and 14th...

1 day ago

World

Leadership elections, reparations on top of upcoming AU summit agenda

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia Feb 8 – African leaders will convene in Addis Ababa from Feb. 12-16 for the African Union (AU) summit, where discussions...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila pledges to support private sector should he succeed in AUC bid

During an unscheduled visit to Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall in Eastleigh, Nairobi, Raila highlighted the immense opportunities available for private sector players across...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Mourns Renowned Historian Prof. Bethwel Ogot

He described Ogot as a distinguished international scholar who upheld academic excellence and recognized the value of knowledge in shaping communities and nations.

January 31, 2025

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: Raila’s Move to the AUC and the Looming 2027 Electoral Shift

Critics have suggested that if Raila fails to secure the position, the resulting political fallout could disrupt the efforts of President William Ruto to...

January 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto roots for Raila’s AU Comission post bid in Busia trip

The President said Odinga’s vast experience, dedication to pan-African ideals and commitment to fostering integration makes him an excellent candidate to lead the African...

January 23, 2025

Africa

AU adopts ten-year strategy to transform Africa’s agri-food systems and enhance food security

The decision follows the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme held in Kampala, Uganda.

January 15, 2025

Africa

Ruto secures Mahama’s backing for Kenya’s AUC bid after hosting President-Elect in Kilgoris

The election for the new AUC Chairperson, reserved for candidates from the Eastern Africa bloc in accordance with AU regulations, iwill take place in...

December 30, 2024