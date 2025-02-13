Raila Has Options if AUC Bid Falls Through, Allies Say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may have multiple political paths to consider if his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship does not go as planned.

His close ally, Siaya Governor James Orengo, has hinted that Raila’s political journey is far from over, regardless of the election’s outcome.

Speaking during a prayer session at the Power of Jesus Christ Around the World Church in Kisumu, Orengo assured supporters that Raila still has many options. “He has many bullets left,” Orengo said, implying that the seasoned politician remains a force to reckon with.

The remarks came just a day after Raila himself sought to reassure his supporters, stating that no matter what happens, he will always have a “home to go to.” Many saw this as a signal of his enduring political relevance and resilience.

The prayer gathering, attended by religious leaders, local politicians, and community elders, underscored the region’s strong backing for Raila’s candidacy. Apostle Ogonyo Ngede, who led a group of more than 30 bishops and pastors, prayed for divine guidance and favor for Raila as he approached the final vote..

“Lord, grant him wisdom, strength, and courage to carry out this monumental task,” Ngede prayed.

Meanwhile, Raila has wrapped up his campaign tour with a diplomatic visit to Burundi before heading to Ethiopia for the final vote. In a statement posted on his Facebook page on February 12, 2025, he expressed gratitude after meeting with Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye in Bujumbura.

“I concluded my campaign visits today in Bujumbura, Burundi. I thank H.E. President Évariste Ndayishimiye for honoring me with a warm reception,” Raila said.

He also took a moment to appreciate his supporters as he prepared for the decisive vote in Addis Ababa.

“I will be heading to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the final stretch, and I thank you all for your unwavering support and prayers throughout my journey as a candidate for the African Union Commission Chairmanship,” he added.

Despite the unpredictability of high-stakes political contests, Orengo remained confident in Raila’s chances. “We believe Raila is the right leader for Africa at this time, and we trust that he will succeed in this race,” he said.

Several leaders attended the Kisumu prayer session, including Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga, and members of the Kisumu County Assembly, led by Majority Leader Seth Kanga. They emphasized Raila’s long-standing commitment to leadership, unity, and progress, both in Kenya and across Africa.

Luo Council of Elders Chair Mzee Odungi Randa also blessed Raila’s journey, invoking ancestral guidance. “Raila, you are a man of vision, wisdom, and sacrifice. May the ancestors guide you as you embark on this journey. We are with you and believe your leadership will bring change not only to Kenya but to all of Africa,” he said.

Young leaders and activists echoed similar sentiments, praising Raila’s leadership and his role in youth empowerment. Political activist Bob Onyango, known as “CEO,” emphasized Raila’s impact on the younger generation.

“Raila has always believed in the potential of the youth. As Prime Minister, he created opportunities that many had never imagined. His leadership inspires hope and progress, not just for Kenya, but for Africa as a whole,” Onyango said.

The event ended with a collective call for prayers and support as Raila’s campaign entered its final stage. While the outcome remains uncertain, one thing was clear—his influence and political legacy remain strong, with allies signaling that his journey, regardless of the AUC vote, is far from over.