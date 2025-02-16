Raila concedes defeat as he hails democratic process in AUC race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16— Kenya’s Raila Odinga has conceded defeat in the race for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson position after Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf secured victory in a tightly contested election.

Youssouf clinched the seat by securing the required two-thirds majority with 33 votes in the seventh round of voting on Saturday, defeating Odinga, who had led during the early stages of the contest.

Speaking after the results were announced, Odinga expressed gratitude to his supporters and emphasized the importance of respecting democratic processes in Africa.

“I had offered myself as a candidate. Over the last few months, I have traveled across the continent, engaging with different leaders and canvassing for their votes. Today, they have expressed their will,” Odinga said.

“As it is, we did not succeed. We must strengthen democracy on the African continent, and I am therefore conceding defeat. I want us to use this as an example of how to reinforce democratic values across Africa.”

Odinga congratulated Youssouf and wished him success in his new role.

“I want to wish my competitor, Ali Youssouf, all the best and success in his new role. I also want to thank all the member states who voted for me—and those who did not—because, in doing so, they exercised their democratic rights. This is how democracy should work,” he added.

Highly competetive race

The race for the AUC Chairperson position was highly competitive, with Odinga initially leading the first round with 20 votes, ahead of Youssouf’s 18 votes and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato with 10 votes.

As the rounds progressed, Youssouf gained momentum, surpassing Odinga in the third round with 23 votes to Odinga’s 20.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By the fourth round, his support had grown to 25 votes, putting him ahead of Odinga’s 21 votes.

In the sixth round, Youssouf secured 26 votes while Odinga increased his tally to 22, with one abstention. At this point, Odinga was eliminated, leaving Youssouf as the sole contender.

Youssouf proceeded to the decisive seventh round, where he secured the two-thirds majority with 33 votes, officially becoming the new AUC chairperson.

This marks Kenya’s second unsuccessful bid for the AUC chairmanship, following Amina Mohamed’s defeat in 2017 to Chad’s Moussa Faki.

Despite aggressive lobbying by President William Ruto, including diplomatic tours across Africa to rally support for Odinga, the bid failed to secure unanimous backing from East African nations.

Odinga, who had spent months canvassing for votes across the continent, said he now plans to return home and focus on other responsibilities.

“My plan now is to go back home. I have many things to do,” he stated.

Despite the loss, Odinga reiterated his commitment to the African cause, affirming that he remains available to serve in any capacity to advance the continent’s progress.