Raila begins consultations on ‘life after Addis Ababa’

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has kicked off countrywide consultations as he prepares to issue a statement following his loss in the African Union Commission (AUC) elections.

Raila stated that the AUC is now a closed chapter and announced that he will issue a statement in a week outlining his next course of action.

“The AUC chapter is now behind us. We are looking ahead, and there is life after Addis Ababa,” he said.

Addressing the press after a closed-door meeting with Kisumu County ODM party youths at City Hall on Tuesday, Raila promised similar meetings in different regions.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, he held a similar meeting with elders from the Luo Nyanza region, where he shared his experiences from the AUC campaign.

“The elders came from parts of Migori, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Siaya. I shared with them my experience at the AU during the campaigns and assured them that the chapter is now behind us,” he said.

He emphasized that before making a comprehensive statement to Kenyans, he must consult widely.

Raila plans to conduct additional town hall meetings in Coast, Western, Central, North Eastern, and other regions to share his experience and gather insights.

“I will not limit these consultations to Nyanza alone; I want to engage the entire country,” he said.

He was accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who commended him for his efforts in the AUC race.

Nyong’o stated that Raila was in Kisumu to consult with ODM leaders from Kisumu County and exchange ideas for the betterment of the country.