Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Addressing the press after a closed-door meeting with Kisumu County ODM party youths at City Hall on Tuesday, Raila promised similar meetings in different regions/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila begins consultations on ‘life after Addis Ababa’

Raila stated that the AUC is now a closed chapter and announced that he will issue a statement in a week outlining his next course of action.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has kicked off countrywide consultations as he prepares to issue a statement following his loss in the African Union Commission (AUC) elections.

Raila stated that the AUC is now a closed chapter and announced that he will issue a statement in a week outlining his next course of action.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The AUC chapter is now behind us. We are looking ahead, and there is life after Addis Ababa,” he said.

Addressing the press after a closed-door meeting with Kisumu County ODM party youths at City Hall on Tuesday, Raila promised similar meetings in different regions.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, he held a similar meeting with elders from the Luo Nyanza region, where he shared his experiences from the AUC campaign.

“The elders came from parts of Migori, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Siaya. I shared with them my experience at the AU during the campaigns and assured them that the chapter is now behind us,” he said.

He emphasized that before making a comprehensive statement to Kenyans, he must consult widely.

Raila plans to conduct additional town hall meetings in Coast, Western, Central, North Eastern, and other regions to share his experience and gather insights.

“I will not limit these consultations to Nyanza alone; I want to engage the entire country,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who commended him for his efforts in the AUC race.

Nyong’o stated that Raila was in Kisumu to consult with ODM leaders from Kisumu County and exchange ideas for the betterment of the country.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Raila to Consult ODM, Supporters On Next Move After Losing AU job

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Kenya, with leaders realigning their strategies ahead of future elections. Odinga’s decision to vie for the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto thanks Kenyans for unity during Raila’s failed AUC bid

Although Odinga lost the seat to Djibouti's Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the President heaped praise on him, saying his campaign inspired hope and passion across...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sifuna marks 7-years as ODM Sec-Gen amid ouster plot over stance against Ruto’s re-election bid

The first-term legislator, who is currently facing threats of being ousted from this crucial post, attributed his success to the principles set by the...

3 days ago

County News

Raila’s AU Loss Deepens ODM Rift as Party Warns of Rebellion Against Ruto

The party is facing deep internal divisions, which appear to have widened following party leader Raila Odinga's recent loss in the African Union Commission...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Even with ODM’s support in 2027, Ruto will lose: Sifuna

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said that President William Ruto stands to lose 2027 elections, even with Raila Odinga’s...

6 days ago

Africa

Gachagua hails Raila’s AUC loss as Kenya’s gain citing ‘unfinished business’

In an veiled jab at his newfound alliance with President William Ruto, Gchagua said Odinga’s loss should not be seen as a defeat but...

February 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Salasya blames Raila’s loss to betrayal of the youth

Salasya argued that despite government efforts to dismiss youth voices on social media criticizing Raila’s bid, African leaders "saw the truth".

February 16, 2025

Africa

Atheists welcome Raila’s ‘rejection’ in AUC poll

The Atheists in Kenya Society accused Odinga of betraying Kenyans by abandoning his role as opposition leader and forming what they described as a...

February 16, 2025