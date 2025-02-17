Qatar Emir Begins State Visit to India, Energy and Regional Stability on Agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW Delhi Feb 17 – Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in India on Monday for a two-day state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties in trade, energy, investment, and regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received the Qatari leader at Indira Gandhi International Airport, underlining the significance of the visit.

The Emir, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and PM Modi during his stay.

Strengthening India-Qatar Ties

India and Qatar share a long-standing relationship built on trust, economic collaboration, and strong people-to-people ties, particularly through the large Indian expatriate community in Qatar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a “significant milestone” in advancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

Energy security remains a key focus, with Qatar serving as India’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Discussions are expected to explore further investments and long-term agreements in the energy sector, as well as broader economic partnerships in trade and technology.

The visit comes nearly a year after PM Modi’s trip to Doha, during which he expressed gratitude to the Emir for facilitating the release of eight Indian Navy veterans previously sentenced to death in Qatar. While seven have since returned to India, one, Commander (Retired) Purnendu Tiwari, remains under a travel ban as legal formalities continue.

Regional and Geopolitical Discussions

Beyond economic cooperation, the visit takes place amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, along with spillover effects in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, is likely to feature in discussions. Both India and Qatar have expressed shared interests in regional stability and peace.

India has intensified diplomatic engagements in the Gulf, with high-level visits to Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar in recent months. Jaishankar’s trip to Doha earlier this year included meetings with Qatari leaders to review bilateral cooperation and discuss global developments. Modi’s government has been actively positioning India as a key player in Middle Eastern affairs, aiming to strengthen economic and security partnerships in the region.

Expanding People-to-People Relations

India’s sizable expatriate community in Qatar remains central to bilateral ties. The visit will also focus on furthering people-to-people engagement and ensuring the welfare of Indian workers in Qatar, who play a vital role in the country’s development.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As India continues to expand its presence in the Gulf, the Emir’s visit underscores growing strategic cooperation between the two nations. Further details on agreements and outcomes from the high-level meetings are expected in the coming days.