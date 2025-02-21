Connect with us

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'Oei dismissed the allegations as untrue. COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Sing’Oei apologises for posting fake AI generated video

PS Sing’Oei acknowledged the mistake adding that he regreted any confusion the video may have caused.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has apologised after posting an AI-generated video which showed CNN political commentator Fareed Zakaria commenting on Kenya’s controvesial decision to allow the Rapid Support Forces of Sudan and its allies to hold a ceremony that would have led to the forming of a parallel government.

In a statement on his X Account, PS Sing’Oei acknowledged the mistake adding that he regreted any confusion the video may have caused.

He went on to thank everyone who flagged the video as a deepfake.

Sing’Oei further revealed plans to launch an AI Diplomacy program at the Foreign Service Academy, aimed at equipping policymakers with the necessary skills to navigate AI-related challenges.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has already recalled its Ambassador to Kenya for consultations

Sudan accused Kenya of supporting the rebel group after the RSF, which has been at war with the army since 2023.

