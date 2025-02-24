President Ruto thanks Kenyans for unity during Raila’s failed AUC bid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 24 – President William Ruto has commended Kenyans for their unity of purpose and support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidature for the African Union Commission chairperson bid.

Although Odinga lost the seat to Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the President heaped praise on him, saying his campaign inspired hope and passion across the continent.

He said Mr Odinga represented Kenya with great dignity and resilience at every stage of the campaign, demonstrating true statesmanship.

“Honourable Raila Odinga put forth a formidable and serious candidature across the continent. He was available for all the appointments, and his campaigns united our country,” he said.

President Ruto thanked all those who contributed to Mr Odinga’s campaigns, and specially mentioned African leaders for their show of solidarity and support to Kenya’s candidate.

“We are proud of the patriotic decision that countries made to ensure that we do not run into a stalemate in the race,” said President Ruto.

President Ruto made the remarks at State House, Mombasa, on Monday, when he met Mr Odinga to reflect on Kenya’s just-ended bid for the African Union Commission chairperson.

The President said leaders should focus on accelerating the momentum of building a united continent with sufficient infrastructure to further intra-African trade.

He, at the same time, called on leaders to put aside their political differences and take a common stand on issues affecting Kenyans.

The President noted that he has closed ranks with Mr Odinga to collectively focus on addressing challenges facing the country.

“Issues affecting Kenyans require a collective effort. That’s why we have closed ranks to serve the people,” he said.

On matters that will help transform the country, the President called on leaders to work together for the sake of the people and the nation.

“The political goodwill we have in the country through the broad-based government is greatly helping implement programmes that will improve people’s lives,” President Ruto pointed out.

The President said he will continue holding extensive consultations with like-minded leaders in the effort to work for the unity and prosperity of the country.

On his part, Mr Odinga said he was grateful to all Kenyans who walked the journey with him.

“I am delighted to be back home. You see, east, west, north and south, home is best. I feel very happy and delighted to be back in Kenya after what we went through. I want to thank everybody. You the President, the Deputy President, the ministers, other leaders and Kenyans generally who travelled with us,” he said.

Mr Odinga described the election as an eye-opener, saying through the process he was able to understand the African continent better.

In the campaign for African Union Commission election, Mr Odinga explained, he met more than 40 Presidents in the continent and engaged them on key issues affecting Africa.

At the same time, Mr Odinga announced that he will consult his ODM party on the next move. He said he will be meeting his supporters and friends for consultations before making his next political move.

“I am going to consult widely and, in due course, we are going to announce our way forward,” he said.

Present at the function were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya (Sports) and Ali Hassan Joho (Mining), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed.

Others were Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Cecily Mbarire (Embu) and Abdullswamad Nassir (Mombasa), and several MPs.