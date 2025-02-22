Connect with us

President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Rubio call for ceasefire in DRC conflict

During the call, the two leaders emphasized the crucial role of the EAC-SADC joint-led process in de-escalating tensions and advancing peace efforts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – President William Ruto and the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) conflict.

This follows a telephone conversation between the two leaders where they condemned the capture of Goma by M23 rebels.

During the call, they emphasized “the crucial role of the EAC-SADC joint-led process in de-escalating tensions and advancing peace efforts.”

They pledged to support diplomatic efforts to end the crisis.

“This includes the appointment of facilitators, the implementation of the ceasefire, and the broader political process towards a lasting resolution,” President Ruto stated in a statement on his X account.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Sudan and Kenya’s crucial role in providing a platform for key stakeholders “including political parties, civil society, and other actors – to engage in a process aimed at stopping the tragic slide of Sudan into anarchy and ensuring a pathway towards sustainable peace.”

