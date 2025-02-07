President Ruto mourns Leonard Mambo Mbotela as a gifted broadcaster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 7 – President William Ruto has mourned Leonard Mambo Mbotela as a gifted broadcaster who will be fondly remembered for the integral role he played on the airwaves.

In his condolence message, the head of state described him as a broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated the airwaves.

Mbotela passed away Friday morning at about 9.30am after a short illness aged 85 years.

“We are heartbroken by the death of veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela. He was a gifted and powerful broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated our airwaves with his first-class football commentaries and the signature programme “Je Huu Ni Ungwana?” President Ruto stated.

On his X platform, President Ruto highlighted Mbotela noble role of mentoring young broadcaster to pass on his skills to the next generation especially in the Swahili broadcasting.

“Mbotela will fondly be remembered for the integral role he played on our radio stations — through the mentoring of young broadcasters. Our thoughts are with the family, their loved ones and the media fraternity at this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Mzee Mbotela,” he noted.

As tributes pour, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has described the veteran broadcaster as a guiding force for a society that needed constant reminders of dignity and decency.

In his tribute, Wetangula recalled Mbotela’s mastery of the Swahili language and his eloquence.

He pointed out that his ability to capture the essence of Kenya’s culture made him a giant in the industry.

“Growing up, Mbotela’s show, Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was more than just a radio program it was a moment of reflection, a lesson in morality,” he stated.

“I never imagined a day when Leonard Mambo Mbotela’s voice would fade into silence. For decades, his deep, commanding tone filled our airwaves, shaping conversations, instilling values, and chronicling Kenya’s journey through history,” he said.

“Today, as I reflect on his passing, I feel the weight of this loss not just for the media fraternity but for the entire nation.”