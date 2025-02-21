President Ruto mourns Chebukati as a principled and diligent leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – President William Ruto has described the late former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperso’n Wafula Chebukati as a principled and diligent leader who served the nation with integrity.

In his message of condolence, the head of state stated that Chebukati’s death is a great loss to the country.

“I have received the news of the passing of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati with profound sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” he said.

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on Thursday night at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Sources indicate that the former IEBC chair had been battling cancer and was receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the time of his passing.

Chebukati served as the chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.

His tenure was marked by high-stakes electoral processes, reforms, and controversy, particularly during the disputed 2017 and 2022 elections.

More details on funeral arrangements and official statements from the family and government will follow.