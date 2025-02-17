President Ruto Leads Tributes as Malava MP Malulu Injendi Passes Away

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – President William Ruto has mourned Malava MP Malulu Injendi as a dedicated and selfless leader, describing his passing as a great loss to the nation.

Injendi, who was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament since 2013, passed away on Monday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula confirmed the lawmaker’s death, stating that he breathed his last at 5:15 PM.

“I am saddened by the death of a friend and colleague, Mheshimiwa Malulu Injendi. He was a towering leader who selflessly served the people of Malava Constituency,” President Ruto said.

The President praised Injendi’s commitment to education and equal opportunities, noting that his contributions would leave a lasting impact.

“A believer in equal opportunities, Mheshimiwa was diligent, focused, and devoted to public service. He will best be remembered for his passion for education,” he added.

Ruto extended his condolences to Injendi’s family, friends, and constituents, saying the nation stood with them during this painful time.

Leaders Pay Tribute

Speaker Wetang’ula, while confirming the MP’s death, described him as a dedicated leader whose contributions to Parliament and his constituents would be deeply missed.

“Hon. Injendi was serving his third term as a Member of the House, having been elected continuously since 2013. He was a passionate and committed representative who served his constituents with unwavering dedication and integrity,” Wetang’ula stated.

Until his passing, Injendi was the Vice Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Education and Research, where he played a critical role in shaping policies in the education sector. He was also a strong advocate for reforms in the sugar industry, championing efforts to revitalize the sector for the benefit of farmers.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen hailed Injendi’s commitment to national development, particularly in security and governance reforms.

“Hon. Injendi was a dedicated leader who served his constituents and the country with passion. His commitment to a secure nation saw him sponsor the National Government Coordination (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to have village elders paid for their service. He also championed reforms in the sugar sector among other legislative agenda,” Murkomen stated.

Leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung’wah described Injendi as a tireless advocate for his people, whose leadership transformed many lives.

“It is with heartfelt sympathy that we mourn a colleague and friend, Hon. Malulu Injendi. His dedication to serving Malava and his unwavering commitment to uplifting his constituents were an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him in Parliament,” Ichung’wah said.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa echoed these sentiments, remembering Injendi as an exemplary leader known for his level-headedness and ability to articulate issues with clarity.

“My condolences extend to his family, friends, and the constituents of Malava. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Barasa said.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang reflected on Injendi’s deep faith and service to the people, calling his life a testament to God’s glory.

“We give thanks for a life so well lived to God’s glory and in service to others. May the Lord comfort his family, friends, and the people he served with such devotion. Rest in peace, Hon. Malulu Injendi,” Chesang said.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe described Injendi as a visionary leader whose selflessness touched many lives in Malava.

“Hon. Injendi embodied unwavering dedication and humility, devoting his life to uplifting Malava Constituency. His impact will forever resonate,” Mugabe stated.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.