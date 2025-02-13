President Ruto in Addis Ababa for 38th AU Summit ahead of AUC chair elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly for Heads of State and Government.

Ruto who is among participants attending the Summit was accompanied by the first lady Racheal Ruto.

The summit themed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” will focus on discussions on reparatory justice, addressing historical injustices, and fostering racial healing across the continent.

The summit’s agenda reflects the African Union’s commitment to addressing historical injustices, promoting peace and security, and strengthening its leadership to advance Africa’s development agenda.

Organized by the African Union (AU), the high-level gathering brings together Heads of State, policymakers, and stakeholders from across Africa to address pressing continental issues.

Ruto is supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission chairperson position.

Odinga on Wednesday concluded his campaign for the African Union top job with a visit to Bujumbura, Burundi, where he met with President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Following the Meeting with Burundi President Ndayishimiye,the former Prime Minister announced his plans to proceed to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the final phase of his candidacy.

Odinga has been actively campaigning across the continent, seeking support from various African leaders for the position.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He will be competing against Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar former Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato during the AUC chairperson polls scheduled for Saturday.