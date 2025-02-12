Connect with us

Ruto also conveyed the condolences following the passing of Prince Rahim's father, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

President Ruto congratulates Aga Khan V in a phone call

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V formally assumed office on Tuesday, succeeding his father, who passed away in Lisbon, surrounded by his family.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – President Ruto has congratulated His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V on his accession as the 50th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Community.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ruto said he had a telephone conversation with Prince Rahim, during which he pledged to continue working together in areas such as education, health, and the environment, among others.

Ruto also conveyed the condolences following the passing of Prince Rahim’s father, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

“I congratulated him on his accession as the 50th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Community and pledged to continue working together in the areas of education, health, and the environment, among others,” Ruto said.

This comes after Prince Rahim Aga Khan V formally assumed office on Tuesday, succeeding his father, who passed away in Lisbon, surrounded by his family.

Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died at the age of 88.

Prince Rahim, 53, now designated as Aga Khan V, is the eldest son of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan and his first wife, Princess Salimah.

During his inaugural address on Tuesday, Prince Rahim paid tribute to his late father and thanked his family for their presence and support.

He pledged to dedicate his life to the spiritual and material well-being of the Ismaili Jamat.

Prince Rahim also spoke about the principles of the Ismaili Muslim faith, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance between worldly and spiritual matters and the regular practice of faith.

His message highlighted universal values of peace, tolerance, inclusion, and support for those in need.

Prince Rahim studied comparative literature at Brown University in the U.S. and has served on the boards of various agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network, the spiritual leader’s main philanthropic organization.

