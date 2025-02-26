Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto bids farewell to outgoing Indonesian Ambassador Saripudin

President Ruto singled out renewable energy, edible oils—especially palm oil—and seaweed production sectors as some of the main areas of focus.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Indonesia.

Speaking following a farewell meeting with outgoing Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Mohamed Hery Saripudin, at State House, Mombasa, President Ruto highlighted the growing partnership between the two nations and its potential to drive economic growth and job creation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenya and Indonesia enjoy strong diplomatic relations, and we are committed to deepening our strategic partnerships for shared prosperity,” President Ruto said.

He pointed out that Indonesia remains a key partner in expanding investment opportunities.

President Ruto singled out renewable energy, edible oils—especially palm oil—and seaweed production sectors as some of the main areas of focus.

“These sectors hold immense potential for job creation, industrial growth, and sustainable development,” he said.

During the meeting, President Ruto expressed gratitude to Ambassador Saripudin for his contributions in strengthening bilateral ties during his tenure and wished him well in his future endeavors

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UN Deputy SG Amina Mohammed meets President Ruto over Sudan crisis

President Ruto in asserted that the discussions centered on the need for diplomatic engagement to resolve the Sudan conflict and prevent further humanitarian deterioration.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declines to lift orders quashing new University Funding Model

Justice Mwita reiterated that allowing the suspension would permit the continuation of the funding model, even though it had already been declared unconstitutional.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koskei meets with Sakaja, CS Wandayi over City Hall, Kenya Power tiff

City Hall went further to disconnect fibre cables along major highways stating that the power utility company had not paid the wayleave bills.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CA Warns Nairobi County Against Removing Fibre Cables, Citing Economic Risks

CA acknowledged complaints from ICT stakeholders, including Internet Service Providers, businesses, and educational institutions, regarding the disconnection, which has affected critical digital infrastructure.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

700,000 children face crisis if CWSK is dissolved, CS Mutua tells MPs

The looming dissolution has also raised serious concerns about the security of confidential adoption and foster care documents, which are stored by the institution.

3 hours ago

Kenya

CGIAR Science Week 2025: Nairobi to Host Global Leaders in Food Security and Innovation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Nairobi is set to welcome some of the world’s leading scientists, policymakers, and agricultural experts as CGIAR Science Week...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto cautions squatters against invading private, govt land

Speaking in Kwale on Tuesday, Ruto directed security agencies to protect both private and public property, ensuring that no one unlawfully occupies another person’s...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police lob teargas to disperse TUK students protesting closure of the institution

The students had staged demonstrations at Jogoo House in attempts to petition Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba following the closure of the institution.

22 hours ago