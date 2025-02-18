Power Struggles between Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Stall Reconstitution of NA committees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – The ongoing battle for control over key parliamentary committees between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya has delayed the reconstitution of the National Assembly committees.

At the heart of the deadlock is the struggle over the influential Budget and Appropriations Committee and the Finance and Planning Committee, which are crucial in shaping the country’s financial policies.

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition has insisted on controlling these committees as part of its broader collaboration with the ruling coalition under the broad-based government framework.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula informed the House that the Committee on Selection has yet to finalize the process, citing ongoing discussions.

“I have been notified by the Leader of the Majority Party and the Leader of the Minority Party that consultations are ongoing, and the committee’s reconstitution will be concluded soon,” Wetangula stated.

The prolonged wrangling has raised concerns that the budget-making process, which operates under strict constitutional timelines, could be disrupted.

To prevent delays, Wetangula directed that the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and the Medium-Term Debt Strategy, tabled on February 13, 2025, be handled temporarily by the Liaison Committee.

Azimio is seeking control over five key committees, Transport, Energy, Finance, Health, and Labour to bolster its oversight role. However, tensions within the coalition have emerged, particularly over the leadership of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Following the exit of John Mbadi from Parliament to join the Cabinet, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi was proposed by Raila Odinga to shift from the Public Investment Committee on Social Services to chair PAC. However, internal wrangles have stalled the transition.

Defections from Azimio-affiliated parties, including Jubilee Party and United Democratic Movement (UDM), have further complicated the committee reconstitution, with uncertainties over whether defectors should still be considered opposition members.

Within Kenya Kwanza, internal rivalries have also surfaced, with parties including UDA, ANC, and Ford-Kenya jostling for prime committee positions.

Additionally, efforts to sideline former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in committee placements are reportedly a top priority for President William Ruto’s allies.