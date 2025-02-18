Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's National Assembly in session.

NATIONAL NEWS

Power Struggles between Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Stall Reconstitution of NA committees

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition has insisted on controlling these committees as part of its broader collaboration with the ruling coalition under the broad-based government framework.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – The ongoing battle for control over key parliamentary committees between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya has delayed the reconstitution of the National Assembly committees.

At the heart of the deadlock is the struggle over the influential Budget and Appropriations Committee and the Finance and Planning Committee, which are crucial in shaping the country’s financial policies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition has insisted on controlling these committees as part of its broader collaboration with the ruling coalition under the broad-based government framework.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula informed the House that the Committee on Selection has yet to finalize the process, citing ongoing discussions.

“I have been notified by the Leader of the Majority Party and the Leader of the Minority Party that consultations are ongoing, and the committee’s reconstitution will be concluded soon,” Wetangula stated.

The prolonged wrangling has raised concerns that the budget-making process, which operates under strict constitutional timelines, could be disrupted.

To prevent delays, Wetangula directed that the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and the Medium-Term Debt Strategy, tabled on February 13, 2025, be handled temporarily by the Liaison Committee.

Azimio is seeking control over five key committees, Transport, Energy, Finance, Health, and Labour to bolster its oversight role. However, tensions within the coalition have emerged, particularly over the leadership of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Following the exit of John Mbadi from Parliament to join the Cabinet, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi was proposed by Raila Odinga to shift from the Public Investment Committee on Social Services to chair PAC. However, internal wrangles have stalled the transition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Defections from Azimio-affiliated parties, including Jubilee Party and United Democratic Movement (UDM), have further complicated the committee reconstitution, with uncertainties over whether defectors should still be considered opposition members.

Within Kenya Kwanza, internal rivalries have also surfaced, with parties including UDA, ANC, and Ford-Kenya jostling for prime committee positions.

Additionally, efforts to sideline former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in committee placements are reportedly a top priority for President William Ruto’s allies.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA to have expanded regulatory powers under proposed bill

A bill sponsored by Limuru MP John Kiragu, currently under review by the National Assembly Transport Committee chaired by Ndia MP George Kariuki, seeks...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi County government to launch large-scale screening for cervical cancer.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness and improve access to cervical cancer screening for women in Nairobi, particularly in marginalised and underserved communities where...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court denies Sarah Wairimu bail in Cohen murder trial

According to the ruling by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, Wairimu will be remanded at Langata women's prison until two key witnesses testify.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court slaps Kihika with 6-month jail time for contempt

The court had issued an environmental restoration order against the county government mandating a permanent cessation of waste disposal into Lake Nakuru.

3 hours ago

World

(WATCH) Putin ready for talks with Zelensky ‘if necessary,’ as top Russian and US envoys meet in Riyadh

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Juja MP Koimburi questioned over claims govt spent Sh13bn on Raila’s AUC campaign

Koimburi was arrested outside his home on Kenyatta Road in Juja before being transported to the DCI headquarters.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudan’s militia backed factions agree to form parallel govts

The charter aims to restore the legitimate government that was overthrown by remnants and militias of the Islamic movement

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrests 2 suspected Al Shabaab operatives plotting to abduct foreigners in Mandera

Isaac Abdi Mohamed alias Kharan Abdi Hassan had recently sneaked into the country from El-ade in Somalia and forged a number of documents to...

6 hours ago