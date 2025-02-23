Connect with us

Pope Francis.

World

Pope Francis in Critical Condition with Signs of Kidney Failure, Vatican Says

“Some of his blood tests indicate an initial, mild renal failure, which is currently under control.”

Published

VATICAN CITY, Feb 23 – Pope Francis remains in critical condition with mild signs of kidney failure, the Vatican said Sunday as quoted by CNN, adding that his condition is currently under control.

According to a statement, the 88-year-old pontiff has not experienced further respiratory crises since Saturday evening but continues to receive oxygen.

“Some of his blood tests indicate an initial, mild renal failure, which is currently under control,” the Vatican said. “The Holy Father remains vigilant and well-oriented.”

Francis took part in Holy Mass from his apartment on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital on Sunday morning, but his overall prognosis remains uncertain.

“The complexity of the clinical picture and the necessary wait for pharmacological therapies to provide some feedback require that the prognosis remain reserved,” the Vatican added.

Earlier, the Vatican confirmed that Francis had received high flows of oxygen following a respiratory crisis but had a peaceful night in the hospital. He remains under medical supervision after being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

For only the third time in his nearly 12-year papacy, Francis was unable to deliver the weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday. Instead, his sermon was sent to the press in advance, in which he thanked medical staff for their dedication.

The Pope’s condition appeared to improve earlier in the week, with the Vatican stating on Thursday that he was responding “positively” to treatment.

Francis was admitted to a clinic in Rome on February 14 after initially undergoing tests for a respiratory tract infection. A later CT scan confirmed pneumonia in both lungs.

The Pope has long been vulnerable to respiratory illnesses. As a young man, he suffered a severe bout of pneumonia, which led to the removal of part of one lung. In 2021, doctors surgically removed a portion of his colon due to diverticulitis. He was also hospitalized with bronchitis in 2023 and has suffered two recent falls, one of which left him with a bruised chin and an arm injury requiring a sling.

Despite his health challenges, Francis has remained active in his duties, though concerns over his ability to continue leading the Catholic Church have intensified in recent months.

