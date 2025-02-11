Policeman killed as 8 remandees escape in Samburu bandit attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 11 – A policeman was killed after bandits attacked a vehicle transporting eight remandees along the Maralal-Baragoi-South Horr road.

According to police, all the suspects who were being ferried to Baragoi for a court session escaped during the ambush that occurs at 6.00pm on Monday.

Rift Valley Police Commander, Jasper Ombati stated that the bandits sprayed the police vehicle with bullets fatally injuring the driver and deflating all four tyres.

“Police were transporting suspects from Maralal GK Prison to a mobile court in Baragoi during the 6:00 pm incident, the vehicle rolled and landed in a thicket,” he explained.

Ombati said the mobile court was scheduled to sit in Baragoi on Tuesday.

He added that out of the eight suspects who escaped, five had been arrested for rape, two for being in illegal possession of firearms while the eighth one had been arrested for causing anarchy.

“The other police officers in the vehicle suffered soft tissue injuries and are in good condition,” he said.

Ombati said an operation is currently underway to rearrest the suspects.

Samburu is among insecurity prone counties of the North Rift where bandits and cattle rustlers cause havoc among the communities.

The other counties are Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Turkana and West Pokot.