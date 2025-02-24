Connect with us

Police officer killed in Haiti identified as 26-year-old Constable

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed on Monday that Kitwai was among a team of security personnel ambushed by suspected gang members while on patrol on February 23.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26—The Kenyan police officer who succumbed to injuries sustained in a gun battle with Haitian gangs has been identified as Police Constable Samuel Kitwai.

Kitwai, 26, became the first officer to die in the line of duty under the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS).

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed on Monday that Kitwai was among a team of security personnel ambushed by suspected gang members while on patrol on February 23.

“The officer sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries,” the NPS stated.

According to the MSS, the attack occurred during an operation in Ségur-Savien, located in Haiti’s Artibonite department.

The NPS has notified Kitwai’s family of his passing and pledged to support them as they mourn his loss.

While offering condolences to the officer’s family and friends, the NPS reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace in Haiti.

“The Multinational Security Support Mission, in collaboration with the Haitian National Police (HNP), continues to work tirelessly to restore peace and stability in Haiti,” the NPS stated.

The agency also commended officers serving in Haiti for their dedication to fulfilling the mission’s mandate.

