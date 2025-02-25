Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police lob teargas to disperse TUK students protesting closure of the institution

The students had staged demonstrations at Jogoo House in attempts to petition Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba following the closure of the institution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas to disperse Technical University of Kenya (TUK) students protesting the closure of the institution at the Ministry of Education.

The students had staged demonstrations at Jogoo House in attempts to petition Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba following the closure of the institution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The university had been shut down on February 3 following staff strikes over delayed salaries.

The students are demanding the immediate reopening of their university and the resolution of the staff’s grievances to resume their academic activities.

This is the second strike following the closure of the university.

Wednesday last week, the students held a peaceful demonstration at Jogoo House demanding immediate action from the government.

Earlier, the varsity’s senate ordered its indefinite closure following a strike by its staff members over delayed salaries.

This followed the suspension of six students accused of plotting and executing a strike that disrupted examinations.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Benedict Mutua had however in February 2 rescinded the decision stating that the University Management Board (UMB) and the Student Association of TUK (SATUK) Council reached the decision following a consultative meeting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The university has resolved to withdraw the suspension letters of the six students. The Vice-Chancellor will engage with the affected students in a fatherly dialogue,” Mutua said.

Similarly, the university suspended diploma and undergraduate examinations, which were scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 15.

In a memo on Monday, Academic Registrar Moses Wamalwa cited an ongoing strike by teaching staff—members of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU)—as the reason for the suspension.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto launches Sh1.4bn Last Mile Phase IV Connectivity Project in Kwale

The Sh1.4 billion Last Mile Connectivity Project in Kwale County will provide electricity to over 12,700 households

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NEMA orders City Hall to clear garbage at Stima Plaza in row with Kenya Power

According to NEMA's Environmental Education director Ayub Macharia, the retaliatory measures by City Hall violate environmental laws adding that neighboring residents and businesses have...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC projects Sh61bn budget for 2027 General Election

The IEBC also anticipates registering an additional 5.7 million voters, bringing the total to 28 million by 2027.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall takes down fiber optic cables on power poles in feud with Kenya Power

The operation, which commenced Tuesday morning on Argwings Kodhek Road, aims to disconnect internet cables installed without county approval, City Hall said.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA partnering with Univesities to tackle drug abuse among students

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa emphasized the urgency of the matter, noting that alcohol, bhang, and prescription drug abuse remain the most abused...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA awards winners of the national essay writing competition for high schools

The competition, which attracted 410 participants from 30 counties, saw 301 girls and 109 boys submit essays exploring various thematic areas related to drug...

3 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Tears and grief in Kajiado as family mourns officer killed in Haiti

The family was unaware of the tragedy until uniformed officers arrived at their doorstep on Monday morning, turning their world upside down and leaving...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court clears way for Sh30,000 minimum wage for private security guards

Former PSRA Director General Fazul Mahammed had, in a legal notice in November 2023, directed all private security firms to pay their security guards...

4 hours ago