Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Nakuru probing dissapearence of 7-month old body from mortuary

The body of Baby Mercy Chepng’eno went missing from the Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary where is had been kept pending burial.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 7 – Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers in Nakuru are investigating mysterious disappearance of the body of a seven-month old body from a public mortuary.

The body of Baby Mercy Chepng’eno went missing from the Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary where is had been kept pending burial.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The baby had died at the while undergoing hospital last week by the parents were shocked to find the body missing when they went back to the mortuary on February 6.

Daniel Kipchirchir and his wife, Sharon Saidi who hail from Kiratina in Nakuru Town East raised the issue with local leaders and the community which prompted a protest at the hospital.

Responding to the matter, Nakuru County through the Department of Health Services said it was addressing the issue with the urgency it required.

County Executive Committee Member, Health Services, Roselyne Mungai said the health department in collaboration with the hospital management had invited police and DCI to investigate the matter.

“Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and the county government will ensure those responsible are made accountable,” said Mungai.

She appealed for calm and patience as the police and DCI investigate the incident.

The CECM assured the family and the public in general that the county was committed to transparency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She added that the county would provide timely update on the matter.

Nakuru Senator, Tabitha Karanja decried the mysterious disappearance which she described as a gross act of negligence.

“It is unfathomable how a clearly labelled body can be lost from the morgue, this is an unforgivable failure by the hospital management,” she said.

Senator Karanja demanded thorough investigations into the matter adding that those responsible should be subjected to disciplinary action.

She noted that Nakuru County Government which runs facility must explain how such an incident happened under its watch.

She described the disappearance as a double tragedy because in addition to losing their child, the couple was also grappling with the disappearance of their daughter’s body.

While sending her condolence to the couple, Karanja said the family could not come to closure because they could not give their daughter her final rites.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Broadcastors pay tribute to late Leonard Mambo Mbotela

The media community offered their profound condolences to the late Veteran Journalist, honoring his historic achievements to broadcasting and journalism.

5 minutes ago

Kenya

Wetangula should resign as Ford Kenya party leader, court rules

The petitioners argued that his dual role is unconstitutional, given that the Speaker is required to be a neutral arbiter.

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Investment Key to Kenya’s Economic Transformation: DP Kindiki

Kindiki highlighted the government's commitment to macro-economic stability, value chain transformation, job creation, and social welfare programs.

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows stern action against those selling illicit drugs to the youth

Speaking during a development tour in Isiolo Friday, the head of state urged parents to guide their children against getting into criminal groups.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declares Azimio rightful majority party in the National Assembly

In its ruling, the three-judge bench contended that Speaker Moses Wetangula should have followed the law when he declared Kenya Kwanza the Majority Party.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH orders closure of unlicensed aesthetic clinics amid safety concerns

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni asked the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to shut down clinics in violation of standards.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Leonard Mambo Mbotela as a gifted broadcaster

In his condolence message, the head of state described him as a broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated the airwaves.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

As a nation, we have lost a great man: ODM on Mbotela

The Raila Odinga-led party mourned Mbotela as a ‘laudable journalist’ who has left an inelible mark in the media industry.

4 hours ago