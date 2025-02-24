Police Detain 2 Suspects After Missing British Businessman’s Body Found in Makueni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24– Police have detained two suspects, including a taxi driver and a club waiter, as investigations intensify into the murder of British businessman Campbell Scott, whose body was discovered in a forest in Makueni.

Scott, 58, was reported missing on February 17 after walking out of the JW Marriott Hotel in Westlands, where he was attending a three-day business workshop. His body was found stuffed in a sack in Makongo Forest, along the Wote-Machakos road, and taken to the Makueni County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Scott was last seen at a club in Westlands before he vanished. CCTV footage captured him leaving the JW Marriott Hotel with a man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans before boarding a vehicle. Investigators traced and detained the taxi driver who ferried him that night, as well as a waiter from the club.

Scott’s decomposing body was discovered by a local herder on Saturday, February 22. His hands and legs were bound with a green nylon rope, leading police to suspect he was murdered elsewhere and dumped in the remote location, approximately 110 kilometers southeast of Nairobi.

Authorities say preliminary findings show Scott had visited multiple establishments in Westlands, including a well-known gay bar. Police are now piecing together his last movements and interactions before his disappearance. At least six individuals, including hotel staff and security personnel, have recorded statements as part of the investigation.

Scott, a senior director at data analytics company FICO, had traveled to Nairobi for a business meeting with officials from the UK, US, and several African countries. His company confirmed his trip and expressed condolences to his family.

The UK High Commission in Nairobi is working with local authorities to assist in the investigation, while the Foreign Office in London has assured support for Scott’s family.

The remains of the businessman are expected to be moved to Nairobi for an autopsy to determine the cause of death as detectives continue interrogating the detained suspects.