PM Modi Congratulates New Belgium Leader Bart De Wever

NEW Delhi, India Feb 5 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Bart De Wever for assuming office as Belgium’s new leader.

In a post on X, PM Modi extended his congratulations:

“Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Belgium ties and enhance our collaboration on global matters. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead.”

De Wever, leader of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party, succeeds Alexander De Croo, who served as caretaker prime minister following the June 2024 elections. De Croo had remained in office as Belgium awaited the formation of a new coalition government.

Belgium’s political negotiations, which took over seven months since the elections, culminated in the establishment of a coalition government under De Wever’s leadership. On Monday, he took the oath of office in the presence of King Philippe.

Belgium was one of the first European nations to establish diplomatic ties with independent India in 1947, and the two countries share a close bilateral relationship based on shared values, including the rule of law, federalism, and pluralism. Belgium has also expressed its support for India’s bid for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, further strengthening their growing partnership.