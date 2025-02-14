PICTURES: Kenyans defy tough economic times to celebrate Valentine’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – As the world marks Valentine’s Day, love was in the air in Nairobi’s Central Business District, with city residents going the extra mile to celebrate their partners.

From vibrant flower stalls to bustling gift shops, Kenyans turned out, picking up roses, chocolates, and tokens of affection to mark the special day.

At Nairobi’s City Market, a hub for fresh flowers, customers weave through colorful displays, carefully selecting bouquets for their loved ones.

Hawkers, sensing a promising sales day, eagerly showcase their best arrangements, their stalls brimming with red roses, lilies, and carnations.

The Nairobi’s City Market was adorned with a variety of flowers like roses and lilies by Several florists companies.

Here, buyer stopped to purchasing flowers with many stopping to pose for photos, proudly displaying their floral gifts.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement, as couples and friends come together to celebrate the spirit of love.