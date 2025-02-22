Over 99kg of herion destroyed in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 22 – Over 99 kilograms of heroin and nearly a kilogram of cocaine were destroyed by Authorities in a court-supervised operation in Mombasa following a series of successful anti-narcotics crackdowns along the coastal region.

The illicit substances, estimated to be worth more than Sh297 million in street value, were incinerated at Bamburi Cement.

The exercise was witnessed by representatives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the government chemist, and senior police officials.

The destruction process was approved by the court following a case involving Fatuma Ahmed Ali and Swaleh Yusuf Ahmed (now deceased).

The two were found in possession of 91.7kg of heroin valued at over Sh 275 million, along with 997 grams of cocaine, at their Kikambala Estate residence in Kilifi County.

During the trial, Swaleh Yusuf passed away, leaving Fatuma to face the full weight of the law where she was sentenced to a 40-year prison term and a hefty fine of Sh 825,645,000 on November 19, 2024.

In a separate incident, Maimuna Jumanne Amir was arrested at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, on March 14, 2021, while attempting to traffic 5.8kg of heroin worth Sh 17.6 million.

She was later convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Other individuals, namely Juma Mwanyota and Abdulmajid Msallam Timamu, were also handed 13-year and 15-year jail terms, respectively, after being found guilty of drug trafficking offenses.

Authorities have vowed to maintain momentum in the fight against drug trafficking, with multiple cases now at advanced stages of prosecution.

Anti-drug detectives have intensified operations across the country in a bid to curb drug trafficking.