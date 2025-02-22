Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 99kg of herion destroyed in Mombasa

The illicit substances, estimated to be worth more than Sh297 million in street value, were incinerated at Bamburi Cement.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 22 – Over 99 kilograms of heroin and nearly a kilogram of cocaine were destroyed by Authorities in a court-supervised operation in Mombasa following a series of successful anti-narcotics crackdowns along the coastal region.

The illicit substances, estimated to be worth more than Sh297 million in street value, were incinerated at Bamburi Cement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The exercise was witnessed by representatives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the government chemist, and senior police officials.

The destruction process was approved by the court following a case involving Fatuma Ahmed Ali and Swaleh Yusuf Ahmed (now deceased).

The two were found in possession of 91.7kg of heroin valued at over Sh 275 million, along with 997 grams of cocaine, at their Kikambala Estate residence in Kilifi County.

 During the trial, Swaleh Yusuf passed away, leaving Fatuma to face the full weight of the law where she was sentenced to a 40-year prison term and a hefty fine of Sh 825,645,000 on November 19, 2024.

In a separate incident, Maimuna Jumanne Amir was arrested at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, on March 14, 2021, while attempting to traffic 5.8kg of heroin worth Sh 17.6 million.

She was later convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Other individuals, namely Juma Mwanyota and Abdulmajid Msallam Timamu, were also handed 13-year and 15-year jail terms, respectively, after being found guilty of drug trafficking offenses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 Authorities have vowed to maintain momentum in the fight against drug trafficking, with multiple cases now at advanced stages of prosecution.

Anti-drug detectives have intensified operations across the country in a bid to curb drug trafficking.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ CEO Kilavuka urges govt to counter talent poaching by Foreign Airlines

He warned that if the trend continues without regulation, Kenya could face a potential shortage of highly skilled aviation professionals

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints Habil Olaka chairperson of Hustler Fund Advisory Board

Olaka will take over from Irene Muthoni Karimi as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Hustler Fund Advisory Board following her revocation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt scales up sensitization programs to curb drug and substance abuse

At the same time sensitizing healthcare workers and so that they are able to know patients who are having the effects of drugs and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JKIA operations unaffected despite night fire: KAA

According to the authority, fire response teams, with support from the Kenya Defence Forces, swiftly contained the blaze, preventing any disruption to airport activities.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwangaza questions the validity of her impeachment

The lawyers submitted that the impeachment was invalid as the order issued by the Meru high court had not been set aside or appealed...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Muheria urges govt to fulfill financial obligations to faith-bases hospitals

Speaking during the reopening of the newly renovated outpatient department at Mathari hospital, the Archbishop pointed out that the government owes the hospital Sh250...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We will Continue Telling Kenyans our Development Projects: President Ruto, Kindiki Say

President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said it is their constitutional duty to clearly and comprehensively elaborate to all Kenyans what they...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu businesswoman stabbed to death in suspected crime of passion

The deceased, who operates an MPESA agent booth along the Kisumu Nairobi highway, was attacked near the Butter Toast Boda Boda Shade.

4 hours ago