Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EAC Heads of State adopted the call for a harmonized approach during a High-Level Forum on Climate Change and Food Security convened in Arusha, Tanzania/EAC

World

Over 67 million people food insecure in Horn of Africa as climate shocks, conflict rise

Interventions to prevent and treat malnutrition and diseases are needed, and if not addressed in a timely manner, high rates of mortality will likely occur.

Published

NAIROBI, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — About 67.4 million people in the Horn of Africa are food insecure, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, said in a joint report released on Friday.

This is a rise from 64.8 million at the end of November 2024, the institutions said, with the increase attributed to conflict and climate shocks in the region. Of the 67.4 million people, 38 million live in the IGAD member states, including Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda. The rest are in the other countries that make up the Horn of Africa, including the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Conflict remains the dominant driver of East Africa’s food crisis, with about 38 million people across the IGAD region facing high levels of acute food insecurity,” the institutions noted, adding that extreme weather and climate shocks have become more severe and frequent, driving food insecurity.

According to the two organizations, the region is home to more than 29 million displaced individuals as a result of both conflict and climate-related risks, mainly in Sudan and the DRC.

The report said the displacement of the population is negatively affecting the food security situation of many host communities by putting additional pressure on their resources.

Interventions to prevent and treat malnutrition and diseases are needed, and if not addressed in a timely manner, high rates of mortality will likely occur. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has noted that frequent climate shocks and conflict are worsening poverty and acute food insecurity and malnutrition in Horn Africa. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to HIV Treatment Amid Global Funding Cuts

President Donald Trump announced pulling the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the suspension of global health aid, including funding from the...

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

What U.S. Withdrawal from the Paris Accord Means for Africa

During his inaugural address, Trump declared a "national energy emergency," signaling a rollback of environmental regulations and an expansion of oil and gas exploration.

4 days ago

Africa

African Nations Must Own Their Narrative, Says Gina Din-Kariuki at Davos

Speaking on the impact of media representations on the continent’s economic prospects, she emphasized the urgent need for intentional storytelling that moves beyond the...

January 22, 2025

Fifth Estate

China-Africa’s Strategic Partnership for Growth and Cooperation

The origins of this partnership trace back to Africa’s support for China in securing its United Nations seat, fostering a spirit of reciprocity. In...

January 15, 2025

Africa

Cooperation Over Conflict: Strengthening Ties Horn of Africa, Creating a  Path to Peace

By Richie Olaka The Horn of Africa continues to be trapped in a never-ending cycle of conflict, displacement of populations, and runaway insecurity. If...

January 11, 2025

ANALYSIS

Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty – tracking the path to abolition

Twenty-six African countries have abolished the death penalty in law. The most recent countries to do so include Ghana, the Central African Republic and...

January 7, 2025

AGRICULTURE

Govt assures farmers on Subsidy Fertilizer quality

Speaking during the launch of the 2025 Long Rains National Fertilizer Subsidy Programme, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja emphasized that each batch of fertilizer...

December 19, 2024

Africa

“Made in Africa, Used for Africa” leads China-Africa medicine cooperation

Like many other East African countries, Ethiopia has long faced significant shortages of essential medications, including large-volume infusions, primarily due to the lack of...

December 18, 2024