Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 1mn Kenyans to benefit from Sh10bn solar power initiative

The Kenya Off- Grid Solar Access Projects establishes 113 mini-grids in 14 counties, marking a significant expansion of Kenya’s energy revolution. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – More than one million Kenyans in marginalised areas of the country will benefit from a new Sh10 billion initiative launched by President William Ruto on Wednesday. 

The Kenya Off- Grid Solar Access Projects (KOSAP) establishes 113 mini-grids in 14 counties, marking a significant expansion of Kenya’s energy revolution. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the signing of the 14 project contracts at Stima Club grounds, Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi, he said: “Today’s event is more than just contract signing; it’s a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to inclusive development.”

“It sends a clear message that no Kenyan, regardless of location or background, will be left behind in our nation’s progress.”

The beneficiary counties are Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot.

The project is being implemented by the Government in partnership with the World Bank and the Africa Development Bank.

Present were Governors Issa Timamy (Lamu), Godhana Dhadho (Tana River), and Dr Qimiao Fan, World Bank Country Director, Kenya.

The President announced that an additional six contracts worth Sh438 million will ensure that 343 public health facilities, schools, and administrative offices are connected to electricity through stand-alone solar systems. 

Further, he said procurement for 316 solar water pumps for boreholes worth KSh1.6 billion are in the final stages.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Noting that Kenya has made progress in access to power from 29 per cent in 2013 to 75 per cent today, the President pointed out that the progress has not been uniform. 

“While electrification has advanced in urban centres and along major trade routes, vast rural areas remain in darkness,” he said.

Through Kenya Power’s Last Mile Connectivity, 1.2 million customers have been connected, with another 460,000 set to benefit by 2026. 

Through the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), the government has connected 63,000 out of 93,000 identified public utilities, including 22,600 public primary schools. 

“This work continues with 1,071 public facility projects completed in the 2023/24 financial year and another 1,450 currently underway in the 2024/25 financial year,” he said. 

The President said the government is committed to achieving 100 per cent clean energy grid by 2030. He pointed out that diesel-powered stations are being hybridised with solar PV systems. 

In Turkana, the President said, the government is shutting down Kenya Power’s diesel power plant and extending the national grid instead.

“We are reducing our dependence on costly and polluting diesel power, cutting energy costs and reinforcing our climate commitments while enhancing access,” he said.

At the same time, he directed the Ministry of Energy to light up informal settlements in Nairobi, saying the residents have gone without power for several years now. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ruto reiterated his commitment to transforming Kenya through the many initiatives he has started over the past two years.

“Election is a one-day affair while development is an everyday affair,” he said. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

46 more Kenyans rescued from Myanmar scam compounds a week after 24 others released

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs confirmed that the latest group was freed through a coordinated effort by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Its not a joke, I will construct the road between Isiolo and Mandera – President Ruto

1 hour ago

Africa

Sudan Junta vows unspecified action over Kenya’s ‘endorsement’ of RSF

The junta warned of unspecified measures in response to Nairobi’s actions, accusing Kenya of facilitating an effort to establish a parallel government within Sudan.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police, Human Rights Groups Demand Withdrawal of Controversial Demonstration Bill

Critics have branded the bill as retrogressive and unconstitutional, arguing that it infringes on fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mortician, assistant charged after body of 7-month-old baby dissappears

Michael Nderitu and his assistant, Mary Muthoni appeared before Nakuru Principal Magistrate’s court two weeks after the body mysteriously disappeared.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki to Oversee Government Project Inspections to Prevent Stalled Launches

Kindiki defended the government's commitment to the 750-kilometer Isiolo-Mandera road project, dismissing criticism from some quarters.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Pledges to Fast-Track Development, Revive Stalled Projects in Meru

Meru is the eighth county to hold such consultations, following similar meetings in Embu, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo, Samburu, and Kiambu.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Power Struggles between Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Stall Reconstitution of NA committees

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition has insisted on controlling these committees as part of its broader collaboration with the ruling coalition under the broad-based...

20 hours ago