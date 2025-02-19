Over 1mn Kenyans to benefit from Sh10bn solar power initiative

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – More than one million Kenyans in marginalised areas of the country will benefit from a new Sh10 billion initiative launched by President William Ruto on Wednesday.

The Kenya Off- Grid Solar Access Projects (KOSAP) establishes 113 mini-grids in 14 counties, marking a significant expansion of Kenya’s energy revolution.

Speaking during the signing of the 14 project contracts at Stima Club grounds, Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi, he said: “Today’s event is more than just contract signing; it’s a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to inclusive development.”

“It sends a clear message that no Kenyan, regardless of location or background, will be left behind in our nation’s progress.”

The beneficiary counties are Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot.

The project is being implemented by the Government in partnership with the World Bank and the Africa Development Bank.

Present were Governors Issa Timamy (Lamu), Godhana Dhadho (Tana River), and Dr Qimiao Fan, World Bank Country Director, Kenya.

The President announced that an additional six contracts worth Sh438 million will ensure that 343 public health facilities, schools, and administrative offices are connected to electricity through stand-alone solar systems.

Further, he said procurement for 316 solar water pumps for boreholes worth KSh1.6 billion are in the final stages.

Noting that Kenya has made progress in access to power from 29 per cent in 2013 to 75 per cent today, the President pointed out that the progress has not been uniform.

“While electrification has advanced in urban centres and along major trade routes, vast rural areas remain in darkness,” he said.

Through Kenya Power’s Last Mile Connectivity, 1.2 million customers have been connected, with another 460,000 set to benefit by 2026.

Through the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), the government has connected 63,000 out of 93,000 identified public utilities, including 22,600 public primary schools.

“This work continues with 1,071 public facility projects completed in the 2023/24 financial year and another 1,450 currently underway in the 2024/25 financial year,” he said.

The President said the government is committed to achieving 100 per cent clean energy grid by 2030. He pointed out that diesel-powered stations are being hybridised with solar PV systems.

In Turkana, the President said, the government is shutting down Kenya Power’s diesel power plant and extending the national grid instead.

“We are reducing our dependence on costly and polluting diesel power, cutting energy costs and reinforcing our climate commitments while enhancing access,” he said.

At the same time, he directed the Ministry of Energy to light up informal settlements in Nairobi, saying the residents have gone without power for several years now.

President Ruto reiterated his commitment to transforming Kenya through the many initiatives he has started over the past two years.

“Election is a one-day affair while development is an everyday affair,” he said.