Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo: Azimio should take rightful place as Majority in Parliament

Siaya Governor James Orengo urged Azimio MPs especially those from ODM party to act and reclaim their rightful position in parliament.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Members of Parliament affiliated with the Azimio coalition have been called upon to assert their rightful place in the National Assembly following a recent court ruling in their favor as the majority coalition.

This comes after a High Court decision on February 7, 2025, overturned National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s October 6, 2022, declaration that President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition held the majority in parliament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Siaya Governor James Orengo urged Azimio MPs (especially those from the ODM party) to act and reclaim their rightful position in parliament.

“I want to remind my party, ODM, that this court decision must not be ignored. Azimio has been declared the majority—do not let this slip away. Instead of sitting at the table with those in power, take what rightfully belongs to you,” Orengo asserted.

Speaking during the burial of Richard Ochieng’ Oloo, father to popular lawyer Willis Otieno, he welcomed the ruling, arguing that it further casts doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 presidential election results.

“What the High Court has affirmed is proof that the election results announced in 2022 were not accurate. How could Raila’s party and coalition secure the majority of parliamentary seats yet lose the presidency? This ruling confirms the inconsistencies,” Orengo stated on Saturday.

The veteran ODM politician cautioned Azimio leaders against negotiating with Kenya Kwanza over the matter, insisting that they must stand firm and claim their majority status.

This comes even Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has convened a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting for Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya on Wednesday next week.

“I spoke to Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta. We want an Azimio PG so that we can plan. The situation is that Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya is the majority party,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“On Wednesday, we want a Parliamentary Group meeting after you have met on Tuesday so that we can organize ourselves,” Musyoka said while addressing mourners at a funeral in Kitui.

The former Vice President opined that the decision served as a lesson for former Azimio politicians who defected to Kenya Kwanza, questioning their faith and belief in the coalition.

“Those who were praising Ruto, I know you are feeling awkward; you could have been patient and waited. These friends who ran to join Ruto, I suggest they do some introspection,” he remarked.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya criticizes ID vetting scrap in Northeastern, cites security risks

Natembeya, a former security expert and Rift Valley regional commander, described the move as ill-advised, emphasizing its potential diplomatic and national security repercussions.

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi describes Nujoma as a towering figure in the fight for independence

My condolences to his family, the people of Namibia, and all who were inspired by his remarkable legacy.

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Sam Nujoma as a courageous and visionary leader

President Ruto assured that Kenya stands in solidarity with the people of Namibia in mourning the passing away of their founding President Dr Sam...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New Mpox Case Confirmed in Makueni, Total Cases Rise to 38

The ministry reported that 255 contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified, with 246 having completed the required 21-day monitoring period.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Weatherman Issues Five-Day Forecast For Nairobi, Rift Valley and Central Kenya

Counties in the central region, including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi, will remain mostly dry, though occasional afternoon...

21 hours ago

Politics

Kindiki at 100 Days: Reshaping the DP’s Office and Bolstering Ruto’s 2027 Bid?

His success—or failure—will determine whether Ruto’s administration remains stable and whether he will be a key pillar in securing a second term for the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula dismisses court ruling on dual role, to appeal verdict

The National Assembly Speaker also doubling up as FORD Kenya Party Leader has termed the decision as mere "ordinary comments" in law that are...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to employ 50,000 youth under Climate WorX Initiative, expand program to more counties: PS Omollo

PS Omollo stated that the program will provide employment to 50,000 youth as it scales beyond the capital.

2 days ago