Orengo: Azimio should take rightful place as Majority in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Members of Parliament affiliated with the Azimio coalition have been called upon to assert their rightful place in the National Assembly following a recent court ruling in their favor as the majority coalition.

This comes after a High Court decision on February 7, 2025, overturned National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s October 6, 2022, declaration that President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition held the majority in parliament.

Siaya Governor James Orengo urged Azimio MPs (especially those from the ODM party) to act and reclaim their rightful position in parliament.

“I want to remind my party, ODM, that this court decision must not be ignored. Azimio has been declared the majority—do not let this slip away. Instead of sitting at the table with those in power, take what rightfully belongs to you,” Orengo asserted.

Speaking during the burial of Richard Ochieng’ Oloo, father to popular lawyer Willis Otieno, he welcomed the ruling, arguing that it further casts doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 presidential election results.

“What the High Court has affirmed is proof that the election results announced in 2022 were not accurate. How could Raila’s party and coalition secure the majority of parliamentary seats yet lose the presidency? This ruling confirms the inconsistencies,” Orengo stated on Saturday.

The veteran ODM politician cautioned Azimio leaders against negotiating with Kenya Kwanza over the matter, insisting that they must stand firm and claim their majority status.

This comes even Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has convened a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting for Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya on Wednesday next week.

“I spoke to Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta. We want an Azimio PG so that we can plan. The situation is that Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya is the majority party,” he stated.

“On Wednesday, we want a Parliamentary Group meeting after you have met on Tuesday so that we can organize ourselves,” Musyoka said while addressing mourners at a funeral in Kitui.

The former Vice President opined that the decision served as a lesson for former Azimio politicians who defected to Kenya Kwanza, questioning their faith and belief in the coalition.

“Those who were praising Ruto, I know you are feeling awkward; you could have been patient and waited. These friends who ran to join Ruto, I suggest they do some introspection,” he remarked.