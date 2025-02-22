One dead after stabbing in France

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Feb 22 – One person has died and two police officers have been injured after a knife attack in the French city of Mulhouse.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The man injured two police officers seriously, one in the neck and one in the chest. A bystander tried to intervene and was killed.

The suspect is a 37-year-old Algerian who was subject to a deportation order because he was on a terrorism watch list, according to the local prosecutor. The prosecutor has opened a terrorist inquiry because the suspect reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

The incident took place at a demonstration in support of the Congo, where the police officers were on patrol.

“Horror has seized our city,” Mulhouse mayor Michele Lutz said on Facebook.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau is expected to visit the scene on Saturday evening.