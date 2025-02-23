Ogamba calls for public-private partnerships to boost aviation training in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has underscored the need for public-private partnerships (PPPs) to address the shortage of aviation training institutions in Kenya.

Ogamba noted that the country is grappling with a significant shortfall, particularly in the technical and vocational education space, which could jeopardise the sector’s future.

Speaking at Kenya Airways’ (KQ) Pride Centre on Friday, where he witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KQ and London Metropolitan University, Ogamba highlighted the lack of dedicated aviation degree programmes at the university level. He said this has left aspiring aviation professionals with limited opportunities for advanced studies locally.

“Our country faces a critical shortage of aviation training institutions, particularly in the technical and vocational space, despite Kenya’s strategic position as a regional aviation hub. Because of this, many students and professionals are forced to seek training abroad, which is costly and limits access to specialised education,” he said.

Ogamba stressed the need to invest in aviation training infrastructure to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the sector. He called on both public and private stakeholders to collaborate in establishing world-class aviation training facilities in Kenya.

“As the demand for skilled aviation professionals continues to grow, it is imperative that we strengthen local capacity to produce qualified pilots, engineers, aviation management experts, and other professionals,” he stated.

The CS hailed the partnership between Kenya Airways and London Metropolitan University as a crucial step towards addressing challenges facing the aviation sector.

He emphasised that PPPs could play a key role in bridging gaps in training, urging private sector players to invest in aviation education. He cited successful collaborations in other industries, such as education and healthcare, as proof that PPPs can enhance infrastructure and training opportunities.

“This partnership is a timely intervention. It will not only provide training opportunities for aspiring aviation professionals but also pave the way for globally recognised aviation qualifications,” he said.

With the rising demand for skilled aviation personnel, Ogamba urged immediate action to ensure Kenya remains competitive in the global aviation industry.

“As the Ministry of Education, we assure you of our support in creating an enabling policy environment to foster the growth of aviation education. Our collective efforts will define the future of aviation training and ensure Kenya remains at the forefront of the aviation industry in Africa and beyond,” he said.