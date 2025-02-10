Connect with us

Azimio Leader Raia Odinga. /FILE

AUC RACE 2027

ODM to hold special prayers for Raila ahead of AU Commission Polls

Raila seeks to become the next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) and will require the support of two-thirds of the 55 AU member states, translating to 33 votes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – The Orange Democratic Movement party is slated to hold special prayers for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as he heads to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the election of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said the prayers will be held at the Bomas of Kenya.

The AUC elections will be held on Saturday in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Raila is contesting the seat alongside Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

If successful, he will succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki and attain the esteemed status of driving change in Africa.

