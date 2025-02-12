ODM Demands Urgent Government Action to Protect Struggling Wheat Farmers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has urged the government to take immediate steps to safeguard wheat farmers in Narok and North Rift counties, warning that the sector faces collapse due to market inaccessibility and unfair competition from cheap imports.

In a statement issued Wednesday, ODM said that despite a bumper harvest, farmers are unable to sell their produce as neither the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) nor private millers are purchasing wheat.

“This crisis has been exacerbated by the uncontrolled importation of cheap wheat by well-connected individuals, flooding the market and crippling local producers,” the statement read.

The Raila Odinga-led party cautioned that without intervention, farmers risk severe financial losses, especially those repaying loans, as they struggle with unsold stock and inadequate storage facilities.

“With no buyers and limited storage options, many farmers are staring at devastating losses that threaten their livelihoods and economic stability,” ODM warned.

The party further argued that neglecting wheat farmers could undermine national food security, worsen poverty, and heighten unemployment.

“A nation that mistreats its farmers invites food insecurity, deepens poverty and inequality, and fuels mass unemployment,” ODM stated.

Criticizing the government for failing to support local wheat farmers despite its policy of subsidized farm inputs, the party said it was unacceptable to provide incentives for production while abandoning farmers at the most critical stage.

ODM outlined four urgent measures it wants the government to implement. The party is calling on authorities to direct the NCPB to purchase locally-produced wheat at fair prices and regulate wheat imports to protect farmers from unfair competition.

It is also urging the government to provide immediate storage and logistical support to prevent post-harvest losses and offer financial relief, including loan restructuring, for affected farmers.

“The plight of wheat farmers is a national crisis that demands swift and decisive action. The government must act urgently to protect Kenya’s food producers and secure the country’s agricultural future,” ODM said.

The party warned that the livelihoods of thousands of farmers are at stake and urged authorities to intervene before the situation worsens.