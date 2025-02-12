Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

ODM Demands Urgent Government Action to Protect Struggling Wheat Farmers

The Raila Odinga-led party cautioned that without intervention, farmers risk severe financial losses, especially those repaying loans, as they struggle with unsold stock and inadequate storage facilities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has urged the government to take immediate steps to safeguard wheat farmers in Narok and North Rift counties, warning that the sector faces collapse due to market inaccessibility and unfair competition from cheap imports.

In a statement issued Wednesday, ODM said that despite a bumper harvest, farmers are unable to sell their produce as neither the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) nor private millers are purchasing wheat.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This crisis has been exacerbated by the uncontrolled importation of cheap wheat by well-connected individuals, flooding the market and crippling local producers,” the statement read.

The Raila Odinga-led party cautioned that without intervention, farmers risk severe financial losses, especially those repaying loans, as they struggle with unsold stock and inadequate storage facilities.

“With no buyers and limited storage options, many farmers are staring at devastating losses that threaten their livelihoods and economic stability,” ODM warned.

The party further argued that neglecting wheat farmers could undermine national food security, worsen poverty, and heighten unemployment.

“A nation that mistreats its farmers invites food insecurity, deepens poverty and inequality, and fuels mass unemployment,” ODM stated.

Criticizing the government for failing to support local wheat farmers despite its policy of subsidized farm inputs, the party said it was unacceptable to provide incentives for production while abandoning farmers at the most critical stage.

ODM outlined four urgent measures it wants the government to implement. The party is calling on authorities to direct the NCPB to purchase locally-produced wheat at fair prices and regulate wheat imports to protect farmers from unfair competition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is also urging the government to provide immediate storage and logistical support to prevent post-harvest losses and offer financial relief, including loan restructuring, for affected farmers.

“The plight of wheat farmers is a national crisis that demands swift and decisive action. The government must act urgently to protect Kenya’s food producers and secure the country’s agricultural future,” ODM said.

The party warned that the livelihoods of thousands of farmers are at stake and urged authorities to intervene before the situation worsens.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga denies ODM support for Sakaja’s reelection to City Hall

ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga stated that Raila did not endorse Sakaja for the 2027 elections but rather urged Nairobi’s leadership to support him...

20 hours ago

AUC RACE 2027

ODM to hold special prayers for Raila ahead of AU Commission Polls

Raila seeks to become the next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) and will require the support of two-thirds of the 55 AU...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

As a nation, we have lost a great man: ODM on Mbotela

The Raila Odinga-led party mourned Mbotela as a ‘laudable journalist’ who has left an inelible mark in the media industry.

5 days ago

Top stories

Sifuna Criticizes Ruto Over 2027 Campaign Remarks

His remarks come after Ruto, while addressing residents in Mandera, urged leaders to focus on development rather than premature electioneering.

7 days ago

Kenya

MP Elisha: Sifuna, Arati orchestrating divisions within ODM for personal gain

Odhiambo accused Sifuna, along with the party's deputies Simba Arati and Godfrey Osotsi, of undermining democracy within the party.

February 4, 2025

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: Raila’s Move to the AUC and the Looming 2027 Electoral Shift

Critics have suggested that if Raila fails to secure the position, the resulting political fallout could disrupt the efforts of President William Ruto to...

January 27, 2025

County News

ODM asks candidates dissatisfied with grassroot polls to file petitions by Friday

NECC Chairperson Emily Awita said appellants must pay a fee of Sh3,000 within 24 hours of the results being declared and lodge their appeals...

November 28, 2024

County News

Aladwa confident of retaining Nairobi ODM chairmanship after grassroots wins

Aladwa stated that his delegates’ success in securing most of the grassroots seats during elections held on Wednesday gives him confidence in clinching the...

November 28, 2024