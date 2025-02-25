Obado to present defense in Sharon Otieno’s murder in April

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado will present his defense in the murder trial of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno from April 23 to April 25.

On Tuesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) announced that Obado had informed trial judge Lady Justice Cecilia Githua of his intention to give sworn evidence in his defense.

Obado told the court he would also present two witnesses during the hearing.

His co-accused, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero, will present their defenses from May 19 to May 23, 2025.

“The court placed the accused on their defense after the prosecution, led by Catherine Mwaniki, Gikui Gichui, Allen Mulama, and Bessie Gikonyo, concluded its case in June 2024. The prosecution presented 42 witnesses, including a journalist,” the ODPP stated.

The court ruled that the DPP had established a prima facie case against Obado, Oyamo, and Obiero for Sharon Otieno’s murder. However, it acquitted them of charges related to the death of Sharon’s unborn baby.

At the time of her murder, Sharon was 28 weeks pregnant. The judge agreed with the defense’s argument based on the born alive principle, which states that a child must be born alive for a murder charge to apply.

“I have considered these submissions and agree that the evidence presented by the prosecution does not support the charge of baby Sharon’s murder,” the judge ruled.