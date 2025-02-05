NTSA Proposes Stricter Regulations for School Transport Safety

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has introduced the Draft Traffic (School Transport) Rules 2025, aimed at enhancing the safety of schoolchildren during their daily commutes.

The proposed regulations require all school transport vehicles to display specific signage and comply with stringent safety measures.

Under the new rules, vehicles transporting children must prominently display the words “SCHOOL BUS” on both the front and rear. The phrase “DO NOT PASS WHEN RED LIGHTS ARE FLASHING” must also be placed at the rear in black block letters at least eight inches high. Additionally, every school vehicle must feature a complaints phone number following the statement “IN CASE VEHICLE BEING DRIVEN RECKLESSLY CALL;”.

The regulations further mandate that all school transport vehicles be painted yellow (colour code FFD800), fitted with functional safety belts designed for children, and have at least one accessible fire extinguisher on board. They must also be equipped with dual red-light indicators on the top front and rear sides, stop signal arms on the front and rear right-hand sides, and mirrors that provide the driver with adequate visibility of the vehicle’s sides and rear. Furthermore, all vehicles must be fitted with a vehicular telematics system approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

School vehicle drivers must hold a valid NTSA license for the specific category of vehicle and undergo annual assessments for criminal records, including checks for child abuse convictions and driving under the influence incidents. They must also complete annual medical tests. School vehicle attendants are required to be licensed by NTSA as public service vehicle conductors and must pass annual criminal record assessments. Their responsibilities include assisting in loading and unloading students, ensuring they are properly secured, and maintaining discipline and safety on board.

The proposed rules also outline operational guidelines, stipulating that school vehicles should operate only between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., must not exceed a maximum speed of 80 km/h, and must allocate a seat to each student, prohibiting standing passengers. The vehicles will also be subject to bi-annual inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards.

NTSA has scheduled public participation forums across various counties, including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, to gather feedback on the proposed regulations. These measures align with NTSA’s commitment to ensuring the safety of students during their commute to and from school, in line with global best practices in school transportation management.