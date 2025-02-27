Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

No plan, Just noise! Ruto slams Opponents over 2027 ouster plot

Ruto argued that instead of engaging in constructive development, his opponents are merely making noise through various media platforms, including TV, radio, and newspapers, criticizing his government while fueling plans for his removal.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – President William Ruto has criticized his political opponents for allegedly orchestrating meetings aimed at unseating him in the 2027 elections.

Speaking during the Launch of Kenya Off Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP) in Ndau Island, Lamu County on Thursday President Ruto expressed concern that his opponents are more focused on plotting his removal rather than addressing national issues affecting the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ruto argued that instead of engaging in constructive development, his opponents are merely making noise through various media platforms, including TV, radio, and newspapers, criticizing his government while fueling plans for his removal.

“Do not be concerned about the few who have no concrete plans; they are merely making noise through the media on TV, radio, and in newspapers. I have been listening to them, and their only focus is plotting my removal. They have no other plan or agenda,” he said.

 The President further reminded his critics that leadership is ordained by God, urging them to move away from tribal politics and instead focus on other meaningful priorities that could benefit all Kenyans.

“I want to remind them that it is God who appoints leaders to their positions. Instead of engaging in tribal politics, they should focus on presenting a meaningful agenda for the people,” he said.

He warned that political and ethnic divisions could hinder the nation’s economic progress, urging for unity.

“Kenya is moving forward, and we will not allow people who plan less, people who have no vision, people who have no agenda for the country to derail us with negative ethnicity and useless politics that divides the country rather than unite us for the sake of the transformation of our country,” he stated.

Ruto affirmed that he is committed to uniting with all leaders, regardless of their political affiliations, including those previously in the opposition camp, for the sake of the nation’s development.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks Sh25bn to fund 246,000 KCSE 2024 university qualifiers

Ogamba projected that if all these students join the university, it will cost the government Sh25.8 billion every year to fund their education contrary...

8 minutes ago

County News

Ruto moves Madaraka Day national celebrations to Homa Bay

Speaking when he led a high-powered delegation to assess the preparedness ahead of the celebrations, PS Raymond Omollo said President William Ruto, who will...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition to introduce conjugal visitation rights in prisons filed in court

John Wangai, Peter Agoro and Anthony Murimi argue that denial of conjugal rights infringes on the right to family life.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP directs DCI to probe City Hall’s waste dumping at Kenya Power

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi called it a serious matter that requires immediate legal action.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA shisha raid at popular city joint nets two

The two were arrested Wednesday night after NACADA’s enforcement officers raided Paris Lounge in Lang’ata and confiscated a large consignment of shisha products.

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

From Green to Lilac, Purple: Karua disrupts Kenya’s predictable political party colour scheme

We have introduced new colours—while maintaining our identity as a flower party. Previously symbolized by a green rose, we now embrace the purple rose,...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS, KFS mount joint response to contain wildfires at the Aberdare and Mt Kenya forests

KWS officer in charge of the mountain region Lucy Muita stated that they are using choppers and rangers on ground to contain the inferno.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Air Force, Royal Air Force discuss strengthening aviation co-operation, pilot Training

During the visit, KDF disclosed that four pilot instructors were awarded certificates after successfully completing the Qualified Pilot Instructors Course at CFS.

23 hours ago