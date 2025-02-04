Njuri Ncheke urges Muturi to make peace with President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 4 – The Njuri Ncheke has urged Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to make peace with President William Ruto as he cannot critisize the government he serves.

Speaking on Tuesday, the council urged Muturi to go back and talk with President Ruto and his Depuy Kithure Kindiki if there is a problem.

“If you’re able to speak with President to release your son, you can as well go and speak with him now. We ask you to stop the fight go back and work with the present we want to be part of the government so that we can also develop,” it said.

It urged Muturi to unite with the President and whatever he knows is not right in the government let him sit them down and talk and solve for the sake of their development.

Muturi has publicly critisised the government over recent abductions and even proposed a Public Commission of Inquiry to investigate the incdences.

“The buck must stop somewhere, in this case the President and the Commander in Chief, and therefore Mr President I am calling upon you now to order an end to these abductions and extrajudicial killings which you promised and an open inquiry to examine into how these things have been happening,” he said.

Muturi further urged President William Ruto not to turn a blind eye on the matter saying the increasing number of abductions and extrajudicial killings is alarming and ought to be addressed urgently.