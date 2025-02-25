NEMA orders City Hall to clear garbage at Stima Plaza in row with Kenya Power

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has ordered the Nairobi County Government to remove its garbage trucks and waste dumped at Stima Plaza in the escalating feud with Kenya Power.

According to NEMA’s Environmental Education director Ayub Macharia, the retaliatory measures by City Hall violate environmental laws adding that neighboring residents and businesses have been unfairly affected by the stench.

“There are residential houses, eateries, hotels, and business premises in this area, and they are all suffering because of a conflict they are not part of. While disputes can arise, they should not come at the expense of public health and environmental safety. That is why we are hereto uphold the rule of law,” he stated.

“We are issuing an order to the Nairobi County Government to ensure these garbage trucks are removed here. Secondly, the waste must be disposed of properly, and lastly county governments must obtain the necessary licenses from NEMA, as required by law, to formalize waste management operations.”

The situation escalated Monday when Kenya Power, reportedly disconnected power supply in various county governments due to its failure to settle a Sh3.1 billion electricity bill.

In retaliation, the county government disconnected water supply to all Kenya Power offices in Nairobi and blocked their sewer lines.

The ongoing conflict between Kenya Power and City Hall has drawn criticism from affected residents and businesses, who have urged both parties to resolve their differences without disrupting essential services.

Meanwhile, NEMA has warned of further action if environmental laws continue to be flouted.