‘Ne Zha 2’ becomes highest-grossing animated film worldwide

As of 7:35 p.m. Beijing Time on February 18, the Chinese animated blockbuster “Ne Zha 2” has garnered a total box office of 12.32 billion yuan (around $1.7 billion) including pre-sales and overseas earnings, according to online movie platform data. This milestone breaks the record set by “Inside Out 2,” making “Ne Zha 2” the highest-grossing animated film globally and placing it among the top 8 highest-grossing films of all time.

“Ne Zha 2” has received widespread praise from international film industry insiders and audiences for its innovative storytelling, emotional depth, and cutting-edge animation, extending its domestic success to the global stage. The film has grossed over 81 million yuan (around $11 million) in overseas markets.

An advertisement for “Ne Zha 2” is seen at a cinema in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on February 15, 2025. /VCG

Film critic Fred Topel, writing for “Deadline Hollywood Daily,” praised the film’s action sequences. “The rendering of martial arts battles is as graceful as DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda series. The myriad creatures should appeal to international fans of fantasy epics like ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lord of the Rings,’” he noted.

Adam Leipzig, a U.S. film producer and CEO of Entertainment Media Partners, praised “Ne Zha 2” for being at the highest level of international animation that audiences have come to expect and highlighted the film’s universal appeal. “The way the story is told deeply relies on emotion, and the emotions that it evokes – both what I’m seeing here in the United States and also in China and around the world – are pretty universal emotions. So I think those emotions are resonating,” he said.

A poster for Chinese animated film “Ne Zha 2” is seen at a cinema in Shanghai on February 17, 2025. /VCG

The film has also struck a chord with audiences from diverse cultural backgrounds. As of February 18, “Ne Zha 2” holds an 8.4/10 rating on IMDb and boasts a 99 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I think it was really good. The animation was perfect, the story was good and I think they should make the third one quicker, I guess. Just the relationship between the two characters, the bonding is really good. It is the best movie, best animation and a good storyline,” said Australian moviegoer Benjamin.

A poster for Chinese animated film “Ne Zha 2” is seen at a cinema in Shanghai on February 17, 2025. /VCG

According to data from box-office tracking company Numero, “Ne Zha 2” ranked among the top three in Australia’s weekend box office, grossing AUD 2.35 million (around $1.49 million) from February 13 to 16.

The film is set to premiere in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the evening of February 18 and in China’s Macao Special Administrative Region on February 19, with a wide release in both regions beginning February 22.

Moviegoers queue as a screen shows scenes from animated film “Ne Zha 2” at a cinema in Beijing on February 16, 2025. /VCG

“Ne Zha 2” has made history as the first film to exceed $1 billion in a single market, the first non-Hollywood film to surpass $1 billion in global box-office earnings, and the first Asian film to break into the global box office top 10.