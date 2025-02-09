Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya criticizes ID vetting scrap in Northeastern, cites security risks

Natembeya, a former security expert and Rift Valley regional commander, described the move as ill-advised, emphasizing its potential diplomatic and national security repercussions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has strongly opposed the recent directive from the Head of State, warning that it poses significant security threats to the nation.

Natembeya, a former security expert and Rift Valley regional commander, described the move as ill-advised, emphasizing its potential diplomatic and national security repercussions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He cautioned that the policy shift could enable individuals linked to outlawed terror groups to enter Kenya, acquire identification documents, and even contest elective positions.

“This directive has serious security implications. If implemented recklessly, we may reach a point where even an MCA (Member of County Assembly) is elected from outlawed groups,” Natembeya warned.

On February 5, President William Ruto signed a Presidential Proclamation to officially abolish Identification Cards vetting for residents of the Northeastern region.

Ruto termed the signing of the Presidential Proclamation on Registration and Issuance of IDs to Border Counties as an end to unjust and disenfranchising practices.

“If it’s about vetting, let all children of Kenya be vetted equally without any discrimination. We want the people of Northern Kenya to feel equal to the rest of the country,” he said in Wajir Town.

Governor Natembeya has however expressed concerns about the broader consequences, suggesting that in the future, individuals with criminal affiliations could ascend to positions of greater influence, including that of a governor, MP, or even the presidency.

The Transnzoia Governor, a vocal government critic, also warned that the directive could compromise Kenya’s disciplined forces by allowing criminal elements to infiltrate key security institutions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Those who once abducted our chiefs will now be issued Kenyan national identity cards. This means that when they continue with their criminal activities, they will do so as legally recognized citizens,” he stated.

“Some of them might even penetrate our security forces—including the police, military, or even the President’s escort team. Imagine a scenario where a criminal ends up commanding the very team tasked with protecting our Head of State,” Natembeya added.

The first-time governor argued that Ruto should have adopted a more restrictive approach to border security which have no potential risk instead of endangering the lives of Kenyans.

“Globally, nations are working towards securing their borders. Take the United States, for example—a much larger and more developed country—which is actively preventing unauthorized entry. How then does a smaller, underdeveloped nation decide to open its borders without restrictions?” Natembeya questioned.

The decision has been touted as a major political strategy by President Ruto to create a new voting bloc ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Vetting became a security requirement for issuing identity cards and birth certificates in Northern Kenya after the Shifta insurgency of the 1960s.

The Shifta war was a secessionist conflict in which ethnic Somalis, Muslim Borana, among others, attempted to join Somalia.



Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi describes Nujoma as a towering figure in the fight for independence

My condolences to his family, the people of Namibia, and all who were inspired by his remarkable legacy.

12 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Sam Nujoma as a courageous and visionary leader

President Ruto assured that Kenya stands in solidarity with the people of Namibia in mourning the passing away of their founding President Dr Sam...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New Mpox Case Confirmed in Makueni, Total Cases Rise to 38

The ministry reported that 255 contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified, with 246 having completed the required 21-day monitoring period.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Weatherman Issues Five-Day Forecast For Nairobi, Rift Valley and Central Kenya

Counties in the central region, including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi, will remain mostly dry, though occasional afternoon...

21 hours ago

Politics

Kindiki at 100 Days: Reshaping the DP’s Office and Bolstering Ruto’s 2027 Bid?

His success—or failure—will determine whether Ruto’s administration remains stable and whether he will be a key pillar in securing a second term for the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula dismisses court ruling on dual role, to appeal verdict

The National Assembly Speaker also doubling up as FORD Kenya Party Leader has termed the decision as mere "ordinary comments" in law that are...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to employ 50,000 youth under Climate WorX Initiative, expand program to more counties: PS Omollo

PS Omollo stated that the program will provide employment to 50,000 youth as it scales beyond the capital.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Nakuru probing dissapearence of 7-month old body from mortuary

The body of Baby Mercy Chepng'eno went missing from the Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary where is had been kept pending burial.

2 days ago