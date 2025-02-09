Natembeya criticizes ID vetting scrap in Northeastern, cites security risks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has strongly opposed the recent directive from the Head of State, warning that it poses significant security threats to the nation.

Natembeya, a former security expert and Rift Valley regional commander, described the move as ill-advised, emphasizing its potential diplomatic and national security repercussions.

He cautioned that the policy shift could enable individuals linked to outlawed terror groups to enter Kenya, acquire identification documents, and even contest elective positions.

“This directive has serious security implications. If implemented recklessly, we may reach a point where even an MCA (Member of County Assembly) is elected from outlawed groups,” Natembeya warned.

On February 5, President William Ruto signed a Presidential Proclamation to officially abolish Identification Cards vetting for residents of the Northeastern region.

Ruto termed the signing of the Presidential Proclamation on Registration and Issuance of IDs to Border Counties as an end to unjust and disenfranchising practices.

“If it’s about vetting, let all children of Kenya be vetted equally without any discrimination. We want the people of Northern Kenya to feel equal to the rest of the country,” he said in Wajir Town.

Governor Natembeya has however expressed concerns about the broader consequences, suggesting that in the future, individuals with criminal affiliations could ascend to positions of greater influence, including that of a governor, MP, or even the presidency.

The Transnzoia Governor, a vocal government critic, also warned that the directive could compromise Kenya’s disciplined forces by allowing criminal elements to infiltrate key security institutions.

“Those who once abducted our chiefs will now be issued Kenyan national identity cards. This means that when they continue with their criminal activities, they will do so as legally recognized citizens,” he stated.

“Some of them might even penetrate our security forces—including the police, military, or even the President’s escort team. Imagine a scenario where a criminal ends up commanding the very team tasked with protecting our Head of State,” Natembeya added.

The first-time governor argued that Ruto should have adopted a more restrictive approach to border security which have no potential risk instead of endangering the lives of Kenyans.

“Globally, nations are working towards securing their borders. Take the United States, for example—a much larger and more developed country—which is actively preventing unauthorized entry. How then does a smaller, underdeveloped nation decide to open its borders without restrictions?” Natembeya questioned.

The decision has been touted as a major political strategy by President Ruto to create a new voting bloc ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Vetting became a security requirement for issuing identity cards and birth certificates in Northern Kenya after the Shifta insurgency of the 1960s.

The Shifta war was a secessionist conflict in which ethnic Somalis, Muslim Borana, among others, attempted to join Somalia.





