Namibia’s Founding President Sam Nujoma Dies at 95

After independence, Nujoma became president in 1990 and led the country until 2005.
He “inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors”, Mbumba said

Windhoek, Namibia Feb 8 – Sam Nujoma, the activist and guerrilla leader who became Namibia’s first elected president, has died at the age of 95.

The Namibian Presidency announced his passing on Sunday, stating: “It is with utmost sorrow and sadness that I announce this morning of the 9th of February 2025 to the Namibian people, our African brothers and sisters, and the world at large, the passing of our revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader. The foundations of the Republic of Namibia have been shaken.”

Nujoma had been hospitalized in Windhoek for three weeks, receiving treatment under close observation before succumbing to his illness. He is survived by his wife, Kovambo (91), and their children.

A founding member of the South West African People’s Organization (SWAPO), Nujoma played a key role in Namibia’s liberation struggle, leading armed incursions from Angola to fight South Africa’s illegal occupation. He is credited with mobilizing the Namibian people against South African troops, ultimately forcing their withdrawal.

On March 21, 1990, with Nujoma as president-elect, Namibia’s flag was raised for the first time. He led the country for 15 years before stepping down in 2005.

Born to poor farmers from the Ovambo tribe, Nujoma was the eldest of 10 children. He began working as a railway sweeper in 1949 while attending night classes that shaped his political consciousness. In the late 1950s, he joined black workers in Windhoek resisting forced relocation to a new township.

In 1960, the same year he went into exile, he was elected to lead SWAPO, which spearheaded Namibia’s independence movement. Reflecting on his legacy, Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba stated: “Our founding father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country. He inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors.”

Local media honored Nujoma by recalling one of his most famous quotes: “A people united, striving to achieve a common good for all the members of society, will always emerge victorious.”

